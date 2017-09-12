Harrison Ford's next Spielberg project is very much in its infancy, and the movie icon is Jones-ing for some action -- or maybe he just doesn't like sitting in traffic.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Ford getting out of his vehicle Sunday after a pileup in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel stranded him between cars.

He is seen standing in the middle of the street, pointing cars one way or another, shouting, "Let's go!" and "Get out!" as he directed traffic.

According to TMZ, some drivers appeared to be in disbelief because Ford was so serious about it all that it seemed as if he were shooting a movie.

The 75-year-old Ford is set to star in the fifth Indiana Jones film, which is slated for release in 2020.