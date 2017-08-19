Happy Tails: Man Makes Special Connection with Little Dog in NJ - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Happy Tails: Man Makes Special Connection with Little Dog in NJ

By Pat Battle

    They're a match -- down to their hearts.

    Each of the more than 40,000 pets adopted Saturday as part of Clear the Shelters has a special story, and this is no exception. 

    A man named John came to the Bergen County Animal Shelter looking for a nice, quiet dog for a companion. 

    Shelter volunteers had been hoping to find a home for a little chihuahua mix who had been there a long time. 

    They introduced the little dog to John and they took an instant liking to each other. 

    "There's only one issue," the shelter volunteer told John. "He has a heart murmur".

    "That's terrific!" John said, "I have a heart murmur too!"

    A perfect match. 

    More than 90 area shelters waived or reduced adoption fees on Saturday for Clear the Shelters, an annual adoption event sponsored by NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47. To find a participating shelter, click here

