What to Know John McCain says President Trump should present wiretapping evidence against Obama or retract the claim

A large pile of trash caused a landslide in Ethiopia killing at least 46 people and injuring dozens more

A new study reveals the more often you check your smartphone, the more stressed out you will feel

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

House Intelligence Panel Wants Wiretapping Evidence

The House intelligence committee is asking the Trump administration for evidence the phones in the Trump Tower tapped during the campaign as its namesake has charged, a request reinforced by an influential Republican senator who says the president must either come up with evidence or retract his claim. "I think the president has one of two choices: either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve, because, if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we have got a serious issue here, to say the least," Sen. John McCain said. President Trump asserted in a tweet: "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" He continued the allegation against former President Obama in other tweets but offered no evidence.

Hearing Scheduled for Alleged White House Intruder

A California man charged with jumping the White House fence while carrying two cans of Mace is due back in court. A bond hearing is scheduled Monday in federal court in Washington for 26-year-old Jonathan Tuan Tran. He is charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon. He faces up to 10 years in prison. According to a Secret Service affidavit, security video shows Tran climbing a fence late and making his way to the White House's South Portico entrance. According to the affidavit, Tran told the Secret Service officer who intercepted and arrested him he was a friend of Trump and had an appointment. President Trump praised the Secret Service response and referred to Tran as a "troubled person."

Cancer ‘Only Bipartisan Thing’ Left: Biden

In a country that may be more politically fractured than ever, former Vice President Joe Biden has made it his mission to tackle what he says is "the only bipartisan thing left in America. "As NBC News reported, Biden spoke at the South by Southwest conference in Austin about his work with The Cancer Initiative, a program carrying on the work he started at the White House as part of the Cancer Moonshot Task Force. The former vice president's passion for the issue is personal. His son Beau was only 46 when he died of brain cancer in 2015. He told the attendees the festival brings together "some of the most creative minds" in the world. That synergy, he said, is vital to making leaps in better understanding cancer, how to prevent it and how to manage it.

46 Killed, Dozens Missing in Dump Landslide

A mountain of trash gave way in a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital, killing at least 46 people and leaving several dozen missing, residents said. Addis Ababa city spokeswoman Dagmawit Moges said most of the 46 dead were women and children, and more bodies were expected to be found in the coming hours. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse at the Koshe Garbage Landfill, which buried several makeshift homes and concrete buildings. The landfill has been a dumping ground for the capital's garbage for more than 50 years. About 150 people were there when the landslide occurred, a resident said.

Here's How to Manage Smartphone Stress

A recent study finds the more often you check your phone, the more stressed you are likely to feel. According to the American Psychological Association, we are a nation of "constant checkers" and it's taking a toll. "We found that almost nine out of ten Americans surveyed reported that they constantly or often checked texts social media and emails and those who check most often reported highest levels of stress," says Vaile Wright. Some experts consider this a behavioral addiction. Kids are getting hooked too, adding stress for parents — about half of the parents said managing their kids' screen time is a constant battle.

Tyra Banks to Replace Nick Cannon on America's Got Talent

Tyra Banks is smizing her way to the America's Got Talent stage. E! News has learned the veteran supermodel and former America's Next Top Model host will emcee the upcoming 12th season of the show. Tyra replaces Nick Cannon, who hosted the NBC competition series for eight seasons. Cannon reportedly quit the series earlier this year. In a press release obtained by E! News, Tyra shared, "Since I was a little girl, I've been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible. I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone's home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true."

Dog Nurses Tiger Cubs

Three tiger cubs who were rejected by their mother have a surrogate mom of a different stripe. The one-month-old Malayan cubs are learning the ropes from an Australian Shepherd named Blakely. Blakely has also helped zoo handlers nurture cheetahs, skunks and a warthog.