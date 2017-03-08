Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

WikiLeaks Dumps Apparent CIA Docs

WikiLeaks published thousands of documents Tuesday described as secret files about CIA hacking tools the government employs to break into users' computers, mobile phones and even smart TVs from companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung. The documents describe clandestine methods for bypassing or defeating encryption, antivirus tools and other protective security features intended to keep the private information of citizens and corporations safe from prying eyes. The documents describe CIA efforts — cooperating with friendly foreign governments and the U.S. National Security Agency — to subvert the world's most popular technology platforms, including Apple's iPhones and iPads and Google's Android phones.

Trump Praises Health Bill, Conservatives Skeptical

A powerful conservative backlash threatened to sink the new Republican health care bill Tuesday less than 24 hours after its launch, even as President Donald Trump and congressional leaders began trying to sell the legislation as the long-promised GOP cure for "Obamacare." Major conservative lobbying groups have registered their displeasure with the bill, deeming it "Obamacare-lite," "Obamacare 2.0" and "RyanCare." It's been criticized by some key members of the party in Congress, not to mention Democrats. The 100-page bill would eliminate the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring Americans to buy health insurance, the fines imposed on those who don't carry health insurance and Medicaid expansion for some beneficiaries after 2019, among other changes.

Hawaii Plans to Fight New Travel Order

Hawaii plans to challenge President Trump's revised travel order, Attorney General Doug Chin said Tuesday. The state wants to amend its existing lawsuitchallenging Trump's previous order to contest the revised one, according to a motion filed Tuesday in federal court in Honolulu. The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Women’s Strike Held Worldwide

When people around the world came together on Jan. 21 to speak out against misogyny in America, spectators gawked at pools of pink “pussy” hats and protest signs. Now, organizers are looking to make a similar splash through an International Women’s Strike on Wednesday. Employees will ditch work. Students will walk out of class. Some companies may halt operations in solidarity. The strike coincides with International Women’s Day, inaugurated in 1909 to celebrate American workers who protested against unfair treatment at garment factories the year before. In New York City, rallies and a march are planned, among other events.

Third Anniversary of MH370 Tragedy

The Australian government minister in charge of the suspended seabed search for the Malaysia Airlines jet told victims' families and friends at an anniversary church service on Wednesday that he remained hopeful that Flight 370 would be found. Darren Chester, minister for infrastructure and transport, and Angus Houston, the former Australian defense chief who coordinated the early months of the search efforts, were among around 100 who attended the private ceremony at St. John's Anglican Cathedral in the east city of Brisbane to mark the third anniversary of the mysterious tragedy.