2nd Victim Found From USS McCain Crash; 8 Still Missing

The Navy has identified a second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore. The 7th Fleet said Navy and Marine Corps divers recovered and identified remains of 26-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon. He is from Connecticut. More divers and equipment arrived overnight to continue the search inside flooded compartments of the ship for eight others still missing. Divers recovered the remains of 22-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith from New Jersey. Ten sailors went missing and five others were injured in the accident, which occurred as the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port call. The destroyer is now in port in Singapore. Eight sailors remain missing.

Hurricane Harvey Strengthens to Category 2 Storm

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm. Harvey grew quickly from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane. Early Friday, the center reported it's now at a Category 2. Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm" that posed "grave risk," with landfall predicted between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile stretch of coastline about 70 miles northeast of Corpus Christi. Fueled by warm Gulf waters, it is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane. The last storm of that category to hit the U.S. was Hurricane Wilma in October 2005 in Florida.

Parents Ask for Removal of Confederate Names From School

Dallas Independent School District trustees didn't plan to talk about its schools' names at a board meeting, but following the national debate over Confederate monuments it was on some parents' minds. Five schools in the district are named after Confederate generals: John Reagan, Sidney Lanier, Albert Sidney Johnston, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee. A R obert E. Lee Elementary School parent said his only issue with the school is that its name "associates with an entire era of oppression." He proposed renaming the five schools currently named for Confederate generals after the five police officers who died in last year's ambush in downtown Dallas. Several parents from Robert E. Lee Elementary stood together, asking the district to change the names. Some pushed back on parents' unhappiness with the school names.

Humans of New York Is Getting a TV Show on Facebook Watch

Humans of New York, a blog that features photos and short as-told-to biographies of everyday people, is getting its own TV show on Facebook's Watch platform, CNBC reported. The blog is being turned into a weekly, 30-minute episodic TV show of the same name. The series will include interviews from over 1,200 interviews from over 400 days of filming, Facebook said in a statement. The show is set to premiere next week. The series was created by Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton and executive produced by Julie Goldman, known for her work on "Life Animated" and "Weiner." Humans of New York has more than 17.5 million followers on its Facebook page.

Bookies Will Lose Millions if McGregor Knocks Out Mayweather

Conor McGregor is making a lot of wise guys nervous in this gambling city. Should he somehow manage to knock out Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the early rounds, the city's bookmakers would lose millions of dollars in the biggest single event loss in the history of sports betting. McGregor fans have flooded sports books with $100 bills backing the mixed martial arts fighter, and even a late surge of money on Mayweather might not be enough to balance the books. An oddsmaker said his chain of sports books will suffer multimillion dollar losses — their worst ever — should McGregor win the fight in any fashion. If he wins early as he has promised, the losses would be even worse. The big bettors are putting their money on Mayweather, who is 49-0 as a pro. But so many McGregor fans are betting small amounts that the betting slips at William Hill were 18-1 in the Irish fighter's favor.

“Cheers,” “Murphy Brown” Actor Jay Thomas Dies at 69, Publicist Says

Jay Thomas, a radio talk show host and actor with recurring roles on the sitcoms "Murphy Brown" and "Cheers," has died, his publicist said. Thomas was 69. He was "one of the funniest and kindest men I have had the honor to call both client and friend for 25 years plus," publicist Tom Estey said in a statement. He did not provide further details. Thomas was fighting cancer, the New York Daily News reported. Thomas' best-known roles were as Eddie LeBec, the former-hockey-player husband of barmaid Carla on "Cheers," and tabloid-talk-show host Jerry Gold on "Murphy Brown," for which he won two Emmys. Diane English, creator of "Murphy Brown," said in a Twitter post that she was heartbroken to hear of his death and called him "gifted." "I would have loved to write another role for him. RIP Jay," she tweeted.