Fruit juice has no nutritional value for kids under 1 and isn't as good as fresh fruit for other kids, according to a pediatrician group

Beyonce and Jay Z have celebrated the impending birth of their twins with a star-studded baby shower

Trump Asked Intelligence Officials to Push Back on FBI Russia Probe

President Trump asked two top U.S. intelligence officials in March to help him push back against an FBI investigation into possible coordination between the Russian government and his campaign team, a former senior intelligence official confirmed to NBC News. According to the official, Trump asked both the director of national intelligence, Daniel Coats, and Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, to publicly deny the existence of any evidence of collusion during the 2016 election. Coats and Rogers both deemed the requests to be inappropriate and did not comply, according to officials cited by The Washington Post, which first reported on the president's request. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment. The NSA did not respond to a request for comment.

Flynn Misled Pentagon on Foreign Payments, Top House Democrat Says

President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in rebuffing a subpoena in the investigation into Russia's election meddling. Then a top House Democrat cited new evidence he said appeared to show Flynn lied on a security clearance background check. With Trump himself in the Mideast on his first foreign trip as president, investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign — and allegations of Trump campaign collaboration — showed no sign of slackening in Washington. Flynn's lawyers claimed an "escalating public frenzy" against the former aide justified declining the subpoena for his records. The attorneys told the Senate intelligence committee Flynn will not turn over personal documents sought under the congressional subpoena nor otherwise comply as part of its investigation. Hours later, Rep. Elijah Cummings, senior Democrat on the House oversight committee, cited what he said were inconsistencies in Flynn's disclosures to U.S. investigators in early 2016 during his security clearance review.

Trump Arrives in Bethlehem, Meets Palestinian President

President Trump arrived in Bethlehem for a meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority. Trump was greeted morning by Abbas at the president's headquarters in Bethlehem. The leaders are expected to discuss resuming long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. The meeting comes after Trump met with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Trump's brief journey from Jerusalem to Bethlehem offered a visual reminder of the complexities of the conflict. The Palestinians want a state in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, lands Israel captured in 1967. More than a decade ago, Israel built a separation barrier in the West Bank, saying it is a defense against Palestinian militants who carried out deadly attacks. Palestinians say the barrier is a land grab because it slices off 10 percent of the West Bank.

Researchers Discover 40 More Genes for Intelligence

Researchers found 40 new genes linked with intelligence in a study, but they say their finding doesn't show any clear genetic pattern for intelligence, NBC News reported. Instead, it shows that intelligence is possibly even more complex than anyone thought, and not easily explained. And it means specially designed smart babies are not in anyone's near future. The study pointed to 52 genes that influence intelligence, some of them previously identified. Yet they account for less than 5 percent of the variation in human intelligence, the research team reports in the journal Nature Genetics. Many of the genes have other known roles as well, although most are involved in brain development, the international team of researchers found.

Kids Under 1 Shouldn't Drink Fruit Juice, Pediatrician Organization Says

Fruit juice, long recommended as a source of vitamin C for children, has no nutritional value for kids under 1 year old and isn't as good as fresh fruit for other kids, according to a leading pediatrician group. The American Academy of Pediatricians recommends that babies not be fed any fruit juice in the first year of their lives, according to a policy statement released Monday. One-hundred percent fresh or reconstituted juice can be gradually introduced into toddlers' diets, but kids up to 18 should drink at most one cup of it per day. Fruit juice is lacking in the protein and fiber that is found in fruits, according to the recommendations, being published in the June issue of Pediatrics. That can lead to too much or too little weight gain. It's the first change in the academy's recommendations for 16 years, according to the statement. Fruit drinks do not have the same value as fruit juice, the pediatricians note, and doctors may prescribe fruit juice in some instances.

Judge: Sound Engineer Can't Publish Unreleased Prince Tracks

A sound engineer who worked with Prince is barred from publishing or disseminating any unreleased recordings that compromise the late superstar's work. George Ian Boxill worked with Prince on five tracks in 2006 and made at least one recording — "Deliverance" — available online last month. Prince's estate and Paisley Park Enterprises sued to block it. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright issued a preliminary injunction saying Boxill and independent label RMA can't publish unreleased recordings until the dispute is resolved. They are also barred from using Prince's trademark to sell or promote "Deliverance." The lawsuit says Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement that the recordings would remain Prince's property. Prince sings and plays guitar and keyboard on the tracks. Prince died last year of an accidental opioid overdose.

Beyonce, Jay Z Celebrate Twins at Star-Studded Baby Shower

Beyonce and Jay Z have celebrated the impending birth of their twins with a star-studded baby shower. A picture posted on the singer's Instagram account Sunday shows Beyonce in a bikini top and highlighting her pregnancy with an intricate design painted on her belly. A note on the photos show "The Carter Push Party" took place on Saturday. Jay Z's real name is Shawn Carter. Beyonce's mother, Tina Lawson, shared photos and videos from the party on Instagram . Some of the guests at the gathering included Serena Williams, who's also pregnant, and La La Anthony. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams from Beyonce's days with Destiny's Child were also in attendance. Beyonce and Jay Z have a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.