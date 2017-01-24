What to Know A nor'easter hammered the tri-state with wind and rain, toppling trees, flooding streets and cutting power to thousands

President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Obama's signature trade deal

Britain's government lost a legal fight over Brexit; the country's Supreme Court said the prime minister must get approval from parliament

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Nor'easter Pummels Tri-State With Wind, Rain

A powerful nor’easter unleashed rain and wind on communities across the tri-state as it continued its push through the Northeast Monday night, toppling trees, flooding streets and wreaking havoc on transit systems. The storm sent objects flying in New York City, cut power to thousands on Long Island and New Jersey, and dropped snow on the Hudson Valley. Conditions were forecast to slowly improve Tuesday, though windy and damp weather would remain and there was a risk of high-tide flooding to coastal communities in the morning. NJ Transit said that service had returned to normal after a chaotic night for commuters following a downed power line.

President Trump Resigns From Businesses

President Donald Trump has resigned from his namesake company and more than 400 affiliated entities, a Trump Organization spokesperson told NBC News. In a statement, the spokesperson said Trump had transferred title, management and authority of the companies to a trust under the management of his sons Don and Eric and of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of The Trump Organization. The spokesperson provided a resignation letter dated Jan. 19 and signed by Trump, along with a list of hundreds of companies that he had left.

"Alternative Facts" Are Front Page

Seth Meyers took a look at President Donald Trump's first day in office, and the "alternative facts" offered to describe his inauguration day. Watch it here. Searches for the definition of “fact” spiked on Merriam-Webster's website following Kellyanne Conway’s appearance on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” where she used the phrase, “alternative facts.” Conway told Chuck Todd that “alternative facts” were used to assess the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration. Meanwhile, Trump wrongly asserted in a private meeting with congressional leaders Monday night that he would have won the popular vote if not for widespread voter fraud.

U.S. Backs out of TPP Pact

Several countries expressed hope Tuesday that the Trans-Pacific Partnership could be salvaged, after President Trump's decision on a U.S. withdrawal from the trade pact left its future in serious jeopardy. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull acknowledged Trump's move was a massive blow to the 12-nation agreement, but suggested other countries, such as China, may help fill the void left by the U.S. As expected, Trump used one of his first actions in office to officially abandon the trade deal on Monday, dubbing it a detriment to American businesses.

Brexit: Government Loses Court Fight

Britain's government lost a legal fight over Brexit Tuesday — but the ruling was not expected to impact the U.K.'s move to leave the European Union following last year's shock referendum result. The country's Supreme Court said Prime Minister Theresa May must seek approval from parliament before she invokes Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and triggers up to two years of divorce talks. There’s been growing criticism that May’s plans for EU withdrawal are mired in chaos.

CDC Cancels Climate Change Conference

The government's top public health agency has canceled a conference next month on climate change and health but isn't saying why publicly. A co-sponsor said he was told by the CDC that it was worried how the conference would be viewed by the Trump administration. Public health experts say climate change is a man-made problem that contributes to a range of health issues and illnesses, including heat stroke and diseases spread by tropical insects.

Minnesota Governor Faints During Speech

Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering his State of the State speech on Monday, striking his head on a lectern. The 69-year-old Democrat appeared to be conscious as he was helped into a back room several minutes later. Nearing his 70th birthday on Thursday, Dayton has a history of health problems.