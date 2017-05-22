What to Know In its latest effort to develop ballistic and nuclear weapons, North Korea fired a medium-range missile, U.S. and South Korean officials say

Fight Against Terror a “Battle Between Good and Evil,” Trump Says

Demanding Middle East leaders combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" emanating from their homelands, President Trump tried to revise his previous anti-Muslim rhetoric while recasting the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil" instead of a clash between the West and Islam. Trump's address was the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first stop overseas as president. During a meeting of more than 50 Arab and Muslim leaders, he sought to chart a new course for America's role in the region, one aimed squarely at eliminating terrorism, with less focus on promoting human rights and democratic reforms. Even as the president pledged to work alongside Middle Eastern nations, he put the onus for combatting terrorism on the region. Bellowing into the microphone, he implored Muslim leaders to aggressively fight extremists: "Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities."

North Korea Fires Medium-Range Missile in Latest Weapon Test, Officials Say

In its latest effort to develop its ballistic and nuclear weapons, North Korea fired a medium-range missile that appeared to be similar to one the country tested earlier this year, U.S. and South Korean officials said. The rocket was fired from an area near the North Korean county of Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 310 miles, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The U.S. Pacific Command said it tracked the missile before it fell into the sea. White House officials traveling in Saudi Arabia with President Trump said the system that was tested had a shorter range than the missiles fired in North Korea's most recent tests. The missile appeared to be similar in range and maximum altitude to the missile that North Korea test-fired in February, an official from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The missile launched on Sunday reached an altitude of 347 miles, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

Key Lawmakers Vow Full Airing of Reasons Behind Comey Firing

Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election. The probe appears to be reaching close to President Trump and his inner circle. In show appearances, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers said they will press Comey in hearings as to whether he ever felt that Trump tried to interfere with his FBI work. Others are insisting on seeing any White House or FBI documents that detail conversations between the two, following a spate of news reports that Comey had kept careful records. Comey was fired by Trump earlier this month. The former FBI director agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after the Memorial Day holiday.

Diarrhea-Causing Parasite on the Rise in US Swimming Pools, CDC Says

Last year saw more than twice as many outbreaks of the parasitic infection known as "Crypto," which is linked to swimming pools and water parks, than were seen two years before that, according to the Centers for Disease Control. There were at least 32 outbreaks caused by the Cryptosporidium parasite in 2016, up from 16 in 2014, according to preliminary data published in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. It can spread through the feces of another person who is infected, including through pool water that's been contaminated with diarrhea, according to the CDC. Chlorine can't easily kill the parasite, meaning it can last for up to 10 days in water that is otherwise properly treated. One mouthful of contaminated water can leave a healthy person sick with diarrhea, cramps and vomiting for up to three weeks.

Teen With Measles May Have Exposed People in New Jersey, Department of Health Says

A teenager who visited the U.S. while infected with measles may have exposed others to the highly contagious disease during his or her stay at a hotel and a hospital in Bergen County, the New Jersey Dept. of Health said. The 16-year-old was vacationing in the U.S. between May 12 and May 15, officials said. The teen stayed at the Ramada Rochelle Park on West Passaic Street from May 12 to May 13, and was hospitalized at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood from May 13 to May 15. The Valley Hospital is contacting people who may have been exposed to the disease, which is spread through the air, mucus and saliva. People in contact with the teen could develop symptoms as late as June 5, officials said. Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Tom Hanks Is on the Beat, Flagging Car for Police

Tom Hanks is on the beat in New York City, using Twitter to alert police to a car with a slew of tickets on its windshield. Turns out the tickets were paid. The New York Police Department responded when the Academy Award-winning star of "Philadelphia," ''Forrest Gump" and "Sully" on Saturday tweeted: "Sir? Move. Your. Car! Hanx." He also posted a picture of the burgundy sedan with at least a half dozen tickets bulging from beneath windshield wipers at East 79th Street and Park Avenue in Manhattan. A police official returned the tweet, requesting the car's location, The Daily News reports. The newspaper says police believe the car's owner likely paid the tickets online. The car's owner eventually moved it.

Drake Wins Record 13 Billboard Awards; Imagine Dragons Honors Chris Cornell

Hello, Drake has surpassed Adele's record at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, picking up 13 awards. Adele set a record at the show in 2012 with 12 wins. The rapper, who walked into the show Sunday with 22 nominations, won top artist, top male artist and top Billboard 200 album ("Views"), among others, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. "I got my whole family up here," said Drake, who stood onstage with nearly two dozen people, including his father, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Drake was presented the top artist award by Prince Jackson, the late Michael Jackson's eldest son. Drake beat out Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, twenty one pilots, Shawn Mendes and the Chainsmokers for the top prize. Of those nominees, only Drake and the Chainsmokers attended the Billboard Awards.