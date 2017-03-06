What to Know President Trump is expected to sign a new executive order on immigration Monday

Trump has asked for a probe into unfounded allegations that former President Obama had his phones wiretapped

North Korea shot banned missiles into the ocean in an apparent response to U.S.-South Korean military drills

Trump to Sign New Order on Immigration

President Donald Trump on Monday is expected to sign a revised version of his executive order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, two senior White House officials told NBC News. Trump first signed his immigration executive order on Jan. 27, restricting travel from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iran, Libya and Iraq. The new order would revoke and replace the previous one and remove Iraq from the list, put a temporary halt on all refugees seeking entrance into the U.S. The first order only halted entrance for Syrian refugees.

Trump Calls for Probe Into Wiretap Claims

President Trump turned to Congress on Sunday for help finding evidence to support his unsubstantiated claim that former President Barack Obama had Trump's telephones tapped during the election. Obama's intelligence chief said no such action was ever carried out. Republican leaders of Congress appeared willing to honor the president's request, but the move has potential risks for the president, particularly if the House and Senate intelligence committees unearth damaging information about the Trump team. Trump claimed in a series of tweets without evidence Saturday that his predecessor had tried to undermine him by tapping the telephones at Trump Tower, the New York skyscraper where Trump based his campaign and transition operations, and maintains a home. FBI Director James Comey asked Justice Department officials to publicly reject Trump's claims. Those close to Trump said it’s the angriest he’s been since taking office.

North Korea Fires Banned Missiles

North Korea on Monday fired four banned ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), with three of them landing in waters claimed by Japan, officials said, in an apparent reaction to huge military drills by Washington and Seoul that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal. The tests will be viewed as a provocation by the Trump administration in Washington, which is working on its policy for North Korea. The North hates the military drills, which run until late April and which analysts say force its impoverished military to respond with expensive deployments and drills of their own.

Marines Share X-Rated Pics: Reports

The Defense Department is investigating reports that some Marines shared naked photographs of female Marines, veterans and other women on a secret Facebook page, some of which were taken without their knowledge. The photographs were shared on a secret Facebook page, "Marines United," that had a membership proof active-duty and retired male Marines, Navy Corpsman and British Royal Marines. The photographs have been taken down, officials said.

Cursive Handwriting Back in Style?

Cursive writing is looping back into style in schools across the country after a generation of students who know only keyboarding, texting and printing out their words longhand. Alabama and Louisiana passed laws in 2016 mandating cursive proficiency in public schools, the latest of 14 states that require cursive. And last fall, the 1.1 million-student New York City schools, the nation's largest public school system, encouraged the teaching of cursive to students, generally in the third grade.

Sleeplessness Common in America: Study

Just as we're springing forward to Daylight Saving Time, a recent study shows 75-percent of all Americans are missing at least one day of work each a year just to catch up on sleep. Some are missing as many as five days.

Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars Shine at iHeart Awards

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards started with Justin Timberlake speaking about inclusion and dedicating his award to children who feel different, and ended with a rousing performance by Bruno Mars that included crowd participation from Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Ty Dolla $ign, Heidi Klum and more. Timberlake won the night's first award, song of the year, for "Can't Stop The Feeling!" Here’s who else took home an award.

‘SNL’ Puts Sessions on the Bench

Alec Baldwin's absence didn't keep "Saturday Night Live" from getting political in this week's cold open sketch. Since much of the news cycle this week focused on President Trump-appointed attorney general Jeff Sessions' possible contact with a Russian ambassador prior to the November election, it made sense that "SNL" set its sights on Sessions. Kate McKinnon presented a hapless, racially insensitive version of the attorney general trying to explain himself to largely uninterested strangers. Watch the skit.