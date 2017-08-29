What to Know Trump is heading to two Texas cities for updates on the devastating flooding that has paralyzed part of the state in the aftermath of Harvey

Two New Jersey cities are among the top cities where residents are least likely to get cancer, reports say

Comic Kevin Hart got serious in a challenge to support people impacted by Hurricane Harvey and he hopes some celebrity friends will join him

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Harvey, Already a "Landmark Event," Threatens Round Two

Harvey remains a tropical storm off Texas' coast, but forecasters said it is expected to make landfall again sometime this week, continuing to threaten a region that has already been pounded by one of the heaviest rainfalls in U.S. history. As NBC News reported, Harvey is hovering over the Gulf of Mexico with maximum wind speeds of 45 mph. Forecasters expect it to turn back toward southeast Texas. Since first making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, the storm system has dropped nearly 40 inches of rain in some places of Texas, and much more is expected in the coming days. At least three deaths have been blamed on Harvey. "This is a landmark event for Texas," said Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Texas has never seen an event like this."

Trump, First Lady Visiting Two Texas Cities With More Rain, Flooding Expected

President Trump is heading to two Texas cities for updates on the devastating flooding that has paralyzed the southeastern part of the state in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The president, with first lady Melania Trump, is scheduled to depart for Corpus Christi, where they'll receive a briefing on relief efforts by local leaders and relief organizations, the White House announced. The couple is expected to then head to Austin for a tour of the Texas Department of Public Safety's Emergency Operations Center. The White House said the trip will conclude with a briefing there from state leaders. Harvey has wreaked havoc along the U.S. Gulf Coast since making landfall Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. Though it gradually weakened to a tropical storm, it has flooded Houston in one of the largest downpours in U.S. history.

North Korea Fires Projectile Over Japan in Aggressive Test

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile traveled around 1,677 miles and reached a maximum height of 341 miles as it flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. The launch, which appears to be the first to cross over Japan since 2009, will rattle a region worried that each new missile test puts the North a step closer toward its goal of an arsenal of nuclear missiles that can reliably target the United States. It appeared to be the North's longest-ever missile test, but South Korean officials couldn't immediately confirm. North Korean missile launches have been happening at an unusually fast pace this year, and some analysts believe the North could have viable long-range nuclear missiles before the end of President Trump's first term in early 2021.

Jersey City and Newark Among Least Cancer-Prone Cities in US, Reports Say

Two New Jersey cities are among the top cities where residents are least likely to get cancer, reports say. Jersey City and Newark are both in the top 10 least cancer-prone cities of 100 cities ranked, according to Men’s Health. Between the two cities, Jersey City came out on top, ranking as the fourth healthiest city when it comes to the risk of getting cancer. Jersey City has the fourth lowest smoking rate on the list. It also ranked second for the least number of residents diagnosed with cancer and second for the least number of inflammatory diseases, which can cause tumors to grow and cancer to spread, according to the scientific journal Cell, according to Men’s Health. The report also credits New Jersey’s health initiative program, the Partnership for a Healthier New Jersey, as lowering the risk of cancer in Jersey City and the state. The program has increased the number of primary health care providers and promoted healthy recreational activities like walking and biking. Meanwhile, Newark was the ninth least cancer-prone city on the list.

Kevin Hart Gets Serious, Challenges Fellow Celebs to Help Harvey Relief Effort

Philadelphia funnyman Kevin Hart got serious in a challenge to support people impacted by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey and he hopes some celebrity friends join him. In a video posted to Instagram, the stand-up comic and actor dedicated $25,000 to the American Red Cross’ Harvey relief effort. Hart challenges fellow comic actors Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld as well as TV/radio host Steve Harvey, musical couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé, actor/singer Justin Timberlake and actor/wrestler The Rock to pony up funds as well. He calls the situation on Texas’ Gulf Coast and in Houston, where feet of rain have fallen and caused dangerous flooding, "a serious matter" where people need help. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner thanked Hart during a news conference for raising awareness about giving.

Kim Kardashian West Under Fire Again for Darkened Skin in New Photo Spread

Another day, another skin color controversy for Kim Kardashian West. Just a few months after Kardashian West was accused by some on social media for allegedly darkening her skin while promoting a new makeup line, the reality TV starlet is drawing fire once again following a new photo spread in Interview Magazine where she's pictured with daughter North and touted as "America's New First Lady." The vintage photo spread, in which Kardashian West is dressed to evoke images of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, quickly drew fire online where many social media users questioned Kardashian West's skin tone. "I would obviously never want to offend anyone," she told the New York Times. "I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off.