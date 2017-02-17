Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Trump Holds Lengthy News Conference

Aggrieved and spoiling for a fight, Donald Trump used a marathon encounter with reporters Thursday to denounce the "criminal" leaks that took down his top national security adviser and revived questions about his own ties to Russia. Trump slammed a "bad court" of appeals judges for blocking his refugee and immigration executive order and denied that his White House was paralyzed by chaos and infighting among top advisers. "This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," he boasted. Here’s a fact check of what the president said at the 77-minute news conference.

Trump Continues War Against Media

At the press conference, President Trump wasted little time getting to one of his favorite subjects: bashing the "fake news media." "The tone is such hatred. I’m really not a bad person, by the way. No, but the tone is such — I do get good ratings, you have to admit that — the tone is such hatred,” he said. Trump did make one concession during the news conference. He would stop addressing the media as "fake news." "I’m changing it from fake news, though," he said. "Very fake news."