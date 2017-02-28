Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

President Trump’s 1st Address to Congress

With his first address to Congress, President Donald Trump has an opportunity to refocus his young administration on the economic issues that helped him get elected. His allies hope it will help him move beyond the distractions and self-inflicted wounds that he has dealt with so far. Trump's advisers say he will use his prime-time speech Tuesday to declare early progress on his campaign promises, including withdrawing the U.S. from a sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact, and to map a path ahead on thorny legislative priorities, including health care and infrastructure spending. The speech will come at the end of a busy day, in which the president will also sign two executive orders and several bills. Meanwhile, actress Rosie O’Donnell plans to hold an anti-Trump protest outside the White House on Tuesday.

Yemen Raid Netted Little Intelligence: Officials

Last month's raid in Yemen, which cost the lives of a U.S. Navy SEAL as well as multiple children, has so far yielded no significant intelligence, U.S. officials told NBC News. While Pentagon officials have said the raid produced "actionable intelligence," senior officials who spoke to NBC News said they were unaware of any. The father of the dead SEAL questioned the premise of the raid in an interview with the Miami Herald published Sunday. Plans for the raid were begun during the Obama administration, but Obama officials declined to sign off on what officials described as a significant escalation in Yemen. Just five days in, Trump greenlighted the mission.

3 Dead After Plane Crashes in Neighborhood

At least three people were killed and two were injured when a small plane crashed in a southern California neighborhood on Monday afternoon, igniting a devastating fire. "Upon impact, the plane pretty much split apart," Riverside City Fire Chief Michael Moore said. The Cessna's five passengers, which included a husband and wife, were returning to San Jose after attending a cheerleading conference at Disneyland, Moore said. Video shows a man running from his burning house after the crash. He says he was on the couch doing a crossword puzzle when he felt his house shake. "I thought, I'm going to have to get out of here or I'm going to die," he said.

Thousands Celebrate Fat Tuesday in New Orleans

The streets of New Orleans will be filled Tuesday with costumed revelers, dazzling floats featuring kings and queens, and people of all ages screaming for trinkets and beads. Lots of beads. Tuesday marks the culmination of the Carnival season, which started Jan. 6. Families, tourists and locals set up their chairs and ladders early to get a good seat for catching the trinkets thrown by riders on parade floats. This year's Mardi Gras season was marred by a suspected drunken-driving incident that sent more than 20 people watching a parade to the hospital Saturday night. No one was killed.

SpaceX Plans to Send Citizens to Moon Next Year

SpaceX said Monday it will fly two people to the moon next year, a feat not attempted since NASA's Apollo heyday close to half a century ago. Tech billionaire Elon Musk — the company's founder and chief executive officer — announced the surprising news barely a week after launching his first rocket from NASA's legendary moon pad. "Fly me to the moon ... Ok," Musk said in a light-hearted tweet following the news conference. If all goes as planned, it could happen close to the 50th anniversary of NASA's first manned flight to the moon, on Apollo 8.

Chicago Couple Go Viral After Oscars

Aside from the unforgettable best picture blunder, one of the most-talked about moments from Sunday night’s Oscars came from a Chicago couple who stole the spotlight, and the hearts of viewers, in the middle of the show. Gary Cole and his fiancée Vicki Mines were visiting Los Angeles and riding a Hollywood tour bus when, in a prank led by host Jimmy Kimmel, they were unknowingly brought into the Dolby Theater during the live ceremony. The Chicago couple, as well as the hashtag #GaryFromChicago immediately became a top-trending topic across social media. See some of the top tweets.

Car Tupac Was Shot in Is for Sale

The car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot is for sale, with an asking price of $1.5 million. California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time has listed the 1996 BMW 750iL that once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight on its website. Shakur was riding with Knight in the car when he was shot during a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996. He died six days later at the age of 25.

Celebrity “Password” on “Tonight”

