Feds, States Clash Over Travel Ban

State and federal lawyers will argue before a panel of federal appellate court judges Tuesday in the pitched fight over President Donald Trump's travel and refugee ban that could reach the Supreme Court. The federal government maintains the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the country, while states suing Trump say his executive order is unconstitutional. On Monday, the Justice Department filed a new defense of Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations as a federal appeals court weighs whether to restore the administration's executive order. With the ban on hold, people prohibited from entering the U.S. just a week ago greeted family and friends at airports.

Democrats Protest Trump Picks

Democrats have been holding the Senate floor around the clock to protest Republicans' push to confirm Trump's Cabinet picks. Democrats' effort got under way as the Senate headed toward a showdown vote Tuesday on Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos. Two GOP senators plan to oppose DeVos, meaning Vice President Mike Pence may have to cast a tie-breaking vote, something that’s never happened with a cabinet nominee in the Senate’s history. The clash over nominees, including Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, has created a toxic atmosphere in the Senate that mirrors the tense national mood since Trump's election.

Who Is Trump Adviser Steve Bannon?

President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to insist he calls the shots in the White House and slam The New York Times' reporting. He wasn’t directly responding to anything, but the tweets came after a weekend report in the Times that Trump was angry he wasn’t fully briefed on an order elevating chief strategist Steve Bannon to the National Security Council. This unusual move led to speculation about Bannon’s role in the administration and whether he has unchecked influence on the president. Here’s an in-depth look at Bannon, a reclusive and controversial figure.

Lawmakers Block NYC Bag Fee

New York state lawmakers have voted to block the plastic bag fee passed by the City Council last year. The 5-cent fee on single-use plastic shopping bags was set to kick in on Feb. 15 at retail stores in New York City, with retailers keeping the revenue from the fee. But state lawmakers pushed their own bill to overrule the fee, despite local leaders urging them not to interfere with a local decision.

Details Emerge in NYC Murder Case

New details are emerging about how police tracked down the 20-year-old suspect accused of murdering a young runner in Queens last summer, abandoning her strangled, beaten body in a marsh in what became one of the city's highest profile crimes in recent years. Chanel Lewis is being held without bail after his arraignment Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Karina Vetrano. His father described him as a "humble kid" who was a good student. Here’s how police came to believe Lewis is Vetrano’s murderer.

Message on NYC Bill Goes Viral

If you head to Kiwiana restaurant in Brooklyn for some Yuca tater tots, classic Pavlova or rack of lamb New Zealand-style, the chef wants to make sure you know who to thank for the deliciousness. NBC News contributor Mary Emily O'Hara stopped by the Union Street spot on Sunday and tweeted a now-viral photo of her bill that praises America’s immigrants. The tweet has more than 62,000 retweets and 167,000 likes since it was posted Sunday afternoon.

Frantic Search for Jersey

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is searching for his Super Bowl jersey, which he believes was stolen from his locker room. Despite a report that the jersey was found, Brady said Monday it was still missing. “Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectable ever,'" Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. In other Super Bowl news, check out the amazing tech behind Lady Gaga’s dazzling halftime show, which included 300 "Shooting Star" drones floating above the stadium.