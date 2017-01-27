What to Know President Trump is meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May after a dramatic day between him and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at The March for Life in Washington, D.C. a week after the Women's March in the city

Former Vice President Al Gore has helped resurrect a conference on climate change set for next month

British PM to Meet With Trump

President Donald Trump is set to meet his first world leader since taking office — British Prime Minister Theresa May, a friendly ally who hopes to nudge the populist president toward the political mainstream. The visit Friday comes a day after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto called off his own trip to Washington, planned for next week, amid wrangling over who will pay for Trump's planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to speak by phone with Trump over the weekend, the Kremlin said Friday. The Kremlin has applauded Trump's promises to mend ties with Moscow.

White House Proposes Import Tax for Mexico

Determined to wall off America's border with Mexico, President Trump triggered a diplomatic clash and fresh fight over trade Thursday as the White House proposed a 20 percent tax on imports from the key U.S. ally. The swift fallout signaled a remarkable souring of relations between Washington and one of its most important international partners just days into the new administration. Trump's announcement that he is taking steps toward building a U.S.-Mexico border wall was welcome news for voters who say they're glad he is following through on one of his biggest campaign promises.

March for Life in Washington, D.C.

The March for Life, held each year in Washington to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, will have one of its biggest-name speakers in years: Vice President Mike Pence. The March for Life said that neither a president nor a vice president has ever addressed the event now in its 44th year. And one of President Donald Trump's top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, is also on the speakers' list. Organizers told the National Park Service in their permit application they expect 50,000 participants. Yet Trump insisted on the eve of the rally that the crowd would be far larger, saying "a lot of people are gonna be showing up.'' The event comes a week after hundreds of thousands of people crowded D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.

Climate Change Conference Back on

A conference on climate change and health is back on but apparently minus the U.S. government. Several organizers including former Vice President Al Gore have resurrected the meeting set for next month in Atlanta. The CDC had planned the conference with the American Public Health Association (APHA), then canceled it in December without explanation. A recent report by the U.S. government said global warming is a national public health problem.

Rescued Puppies, Rally to Save Pig in NY

More than 100 puppies were rescued after the delivery vehicle crashed on Interstate 86 in Steuben County on Tuesday, New York State Police say. See the photos of the endearing canines. Meanwhile, New York City has ordered a Great Kills woman to get rid of her pet pig, who has served as her father's therapy pet, by Jan. 31. Cristy Matteo, whose father has cancer, called the situation “heartbreaking.” Friends, neighbors and fellow pig owners stood behind Matteo holding up homemade signs in support of the pig as she took her place at a podium in her backyard. In other animal news, a basement-dwelling cat that was found severely matted and covered in trash got an incredible makeover. See the photos.

Boy Therapist Counsels Fallon

Jimmy Fallon talked with 12-year-old emotional advice expert Ciro Ortiz, who set up a subway stand in New York City to counsel commuters. Ortiz was inspired to set up an advice booth at the Bedford L train stop in Williamsburg after being bullied at school. He charges subway riders $2 for five minutes of what he calls “emotional advice.”

Satellite's Breathtaking Images

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the first batch of images from GOES-16, the first spacecraft in its next generation of geostationary satellites. The primary purpose of the images is for studying weather patterns and geologic events, but the visuals are worth the view on their own.