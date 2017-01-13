What to Know A former NYPD detective known worldwide for forgiving the man who shot and paralyzed him will be mourned at St. Patrick's Cathedral

The Justice Department inspector general opened an investigation into FBI actions before the 2016 presidential election

House Republicans are expected to vote to adopt a House-Senate measure that will make it easier to gut Obamacare

Hero NYPD Detective Mourned

A bullet stole NYPD Det. Steven McDonald’s ability to feel most of his body, but it didn't take away the kindness in his heart. The third-generation police officer, who died this week, forgave the man who pulled the trigger 30 years ago and became a messenger of peace, inspiring people across the globe. He will be remembered today at a funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The funeral starts at 9:30 a.m.

Watchdog to Probe FBI Actions

In yet another aftershock from the chaotic presidential campaign, the Justice Department inspector general opened an investigation Thursday into department and FBI actions before the election, including whether FBI Director James Comey followed established policies in the email investigation of Hillary Clinton. Democrats have blamed Comey's handling of the inquiry into Clinton's use of a private email server, and his late-October public letter about the case, as one reason for her loss to Republican Donald Trump.

Congress Moves to Gut Obamacare

Congress is on the cusp of completing the first — and by far the easiest — step toward gutting President Barack Obama's divisive health care law. Friday's vote in the House would adopt a House-Senate measure to make it easier for a subsequent "Obamacare" repeal bill to advance through the Senate without the threat of a Democratic filibuster. The hotly contested health care law has delivered health coverage to about 20 million people but is saddled with problems such as rapidly rising premiums and large co-payments.

VP Joe Biden Honored by Obama

President Barack Obama awarded a teary-eyed Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Thursday, praising the vice president as an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service." Obama said he's bestowing Biden, who appeared visibly stunned, with the nation's highest civilian honor for "faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations."

C-SPAN Interrupted by Russian News

Web surfers expecting to tune into C-SPAN's online feed of debate in the House on Thursday instead saw images supplied by the Russian news site RT, which briefly interrupted programming on the network's website. The network is "investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence," Mortman said. The network later said it doesn't believe it was hacked. Watch the interruption.

Study: Women Direct Few Top Films

A new study finds that just 7 percent of the 250 highest-grossing films of 2016 were directed by women. The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University on Thursday issued the 19th annual edition of its report, titled "The Celluloid Ceiling." The rate of female directors was down 2 percent from last year.

Ziploc Bags Can Help Premies Survive

For premature babies, getting the slightest chill can increase their chance of life-threatening illnesses. Nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Texas Health Fort Worth developed a program to keep fragile babies warmer. The program involves placing the most fragile premature babies, usually less than 32 weeks gestation and 3.3 pounds, into Ziploc freezer bags.