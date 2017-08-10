What to Know North Korea announced a detailed plan to launch a volley of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam

North Korea Calls Trump Threats a “Load of Nonsense,” Outlines Plan to Strike Guam

North Korea announced a detailed plan to launch a volley of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers, and dismissed President Trump's threats of "fire and fury" if it doesn't back down. The announcement, made in the name of a general who heads North Korea's rocket command, warned the North is preparing a plan to fire four of its Hwasong-12 missiles over Japan and into waters around the tiny island, which hosts 7,000 U.S. military personnel on two main bases and has a population of 160,000. It said the plan could be finalized within a week or so and would then go to leader Kim Jong Un for approval. It would be up to Kim whether the move is actually carried out. It said the missiles would hit waters 19 to 25 miles away from the island. It is unclear whether North Korea would risk firing missiles so close to U.S. territory, which could provoke countermeasures and further escalation.

“Son of Sam” Killer Was Arrested 40 Years Ago

For a year, David Berkowitz terrorized New York. The papers called him the ".44 Caliber Killer." In taunting notes to police and a journalist, he called himself "Mr. Monster," the "Son of Sam." When the police finally got him, 40 years ago today, the man behind the killings was unmasked as a schlubby civil servant with a boyish face and a dopey smile. "I remember the courtroom was packed to the rafters. And it was almost like the air was taken out of the room when he walked in," said Richard A. Brown, who was the judge who presided over Berkowitz's first court appearance, the day after his 1977 arrest. Six people died and seven were wounded, sometimes horribly, as Berkowitz stalked the city, targeting young women and couples sitting in cars.

FBI Agents Raided Former Trump Campaign Chair's Home

FBI agents looking for financial documents have searched one of the homes of President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, whose past foreign political work has been swept into the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. A Manafort spokesman confirmed the search. Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni said in a statement that FBI agents had obtained a warrant and searched one of Manafort's homes, but he would not say when the search occurred or what it was for. "Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well," Maloni said. The Associated Press has learned the warrant for the search on July 26 at Manafort's home in Alexandria, Virginia, sought information including tax documents and banking records.

No Winner in Powerball Drawing; Jackpots Top $350 Million

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are one step closer to crossing the $400-million threshold together after there was still no winning ticket in the Powerball drawing. The top prize for the Powerball drawing was an estimated $307 million with winning numbers 12-30-36-47-62. The Powerball was 9 and the Power Play was 4. The Powerball numbers will be drawn again Friday night with an estimated prize of $356 million. The Mega Millions will also be drawn again Friday night, with an estimated $382 million jackpot. That's the sixth-largest Mega Millions in history. This is the first time both lotteries have topped $300 million at the same time, and now they are even closer to crossing $400 million together. Regardless of the size of the jackpot, the odds of winning remain abysmal at one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 258.9 million for Mega Millions.

CVS Charges More for Drugs Paid for With Insurance, Lawsuit Claims

A woman sued CVS Health Corporation, accusing the company of charging customers more when they use insurance to pay for certain generic prescriptions, NBC News reported. In the lawsuit, Megan Schultz claims she paid $165.68 for a prescription at CVS, America's largest pharmacy chain. Had she bought the same drug without using insurance, she said it would have only cost $92. "CVS never told her that paying in cash would allow her to pay 45% less for the drug," the complaint says, claiming that the higher costs come from the pharmacy overcharging and remitting the excess payments to its pharmacy benefit manager, which negotiates between the insurance company and pharmacy. CVS denied the allegations, responding in a statement that they "are built on a false premise and are completely without merit."

Bruce Springsteen Plans a Series of Broadway Fall Concerts

The Boss is coming to Broadway - but he's ditching the E Street Band. Bruce Springsteen said on his website that he plans to make his Broadway debut onstage this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre in a solo show in which he performs songs from his career, interspersed with readings of his best-selling memoir "Born to Run." "Springsteen on Broadway" begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the intimate 960-seat venue. The eight-week run is expected to play through Nov. 26. Springsteen will perform five shows a week. The 67-year-old singer-songwriter becomes the latest and biggest artist in years to book a Broadway concert, a list that includes Il Divo, Barry Manilow, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and The Rascals.