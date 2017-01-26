What to Know "Sanctuary cities" have vowed to fight Trump after he signed an executive order aimed at punishing them by withholding federal grants

Actress Mary Tyler Moore died at the age of 80 on Wednesday

A Twitter battle has broken out between zoos — they're fighting to post the cutest baby animal photos

“Sanctuary Cities” Vow to Fight Trump

Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to fight President Trump's executive order Wednesday blocking federal grants to so-called sanctuary cities that protects undocumented immigrants from authorities, while more than a thousand New Yorkers rallied in Washington Square Park. "We're going to defend all of our people, regardless of where they come from and regardless of their documentation status," de Blasio said. City officials say the Republican president's order could yank over $150 million in law enforcement funding that's mainly for counterterrorism efforts, as well as protecting international dignitaries and, arguably, safeguarding Trump Tower. Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said his city will "stay a sanctuary city." Other cities did the same.

Trump to Meet With GOP Lawmakers

Congressional Republicans eager to deliver are about to find out whether Donald Trump can stay focused on their goals in his first appearance before them as president. Trump will speak Thursday to House and Senate GOP lawmakers at their annual policy retreat. Despite a rocky start to his administration — Trump has veered off course to make false claims about voter fraud and his inaugural crowd size — many lawmakers remain optimistic at the prospect of the work they can do together. Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled U.S. House passed H.R. 7, anti-abortion legislation, voting 238-183. The bill proposes to permanently ban women from receiving federal financial assistance for abortions.

Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80

Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV's beloved "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of women on the small screen, died Wednesday. She was 80. Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." In the 1970s, she created one of TV's first career-woman sitcom heroines in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Moore won seven Emmy awards over the years and was nominated for an Oscar in 1980.

Mexico’s President May Not Visit U.S.

Mexico's president is "considering" canceling next week's visit to Washington following President Trump's order to begin construction of a wall between the two countries, a senior official said. In a nationally televised speech late Wednesday, President Enrique Pena Nieto said he regrets and rejects the U.S. decision, and repeated that Mexico would not pay for the wall despite Trump's avowals that it would. "Mexico does not believe in walls," Nieto said. "I have said time and time again, Mexico will not pay for any wall.

Adorable Zoo Babies Take Over Twitter

Just days after her birth, an adorable seal pup at the National Zoo has already sparked an intense battle on social media. A radio host in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area then tweeted about the pup's cuteness, saying "your move" to the aquarium in Virginia Beach. The aquarium accepted the challenge and shot back at the National Zoo with a photo of an otter and osprey. And that's when the best, most lovable Twitter war began. See some of the cute baby animals being shared.