What to Know Donald Trump will meet with intelligence officials to discuss meddling by Russia in the U.S. presidential election

The southern United States is bracing for what may be a historic winter storm, and in the tri-state ice-cold weather is forecast for days

New guidelines suggest feeding infants peanuts at four to six months old to avoid allergies later on

Intelligence Briefing at Trump Tower

Senior intelligence officials will brief President-elect Donald Trump on Friday about their findings that Russia interfered with the presidential election on his behalf. The briefing at Trump Tower in midtown comes as Trump continued to express doubt, questioning how officials could be "so sure" about the hacking if they had not examined DNC servers. Since winning the election, Trump has challenged intelligence officials' assessments that Russia interfered with the election on his behalf, setting up an unusually public battle with the spy agencies. On Friday, senior intelligence officials will try to justify their claims when they brief Trump on the findings of a full report into the Russian hacking of Democratic groups. The report was ordered by President Barack Obama. Meanwhile, a joint session of Congress is set to count the Electoral College votes Friday, a traditional ending to a most unconventional presidential election.

Russian Hacking Report

A report on Russian hacking delivered to President Obama Thursday says American intelligence agencies intercepted communication which shows senior Russian officials celebrating Donald Trump's election victory, a senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge confirmed to NBC News. The U.S. has also identified Russian actors who turned over stolen Democratic material to WikiLeaks, the official said. On Thursday, U.S. intelligence officials appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee to testify on possible Russian influence behind cyberattacks directed at Democratic targets.

Russia Starts Syria Drawdown

Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other Russian warships from the waters off Syria as the first step in a drawdown of its forces in the war-torn Mideast country. According to Russian General Staff chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier and accompanying ships are to be the first to leave. Moscow has been a key supporter of President Bashar Assad's government and forces in Syria's devastating civil war.

South Braces for Major Snow Storm

The winter weather system that has buried much of the West under record snow was racing east Thursday — on course to slam Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas with snow and ice that authorities warned could be historic, NBC News reported. Meanwhile, a snow storm swept quickly across the tri-state area on overnight. Frigid weather is expected through the weekend.

New Peanut Guidelines for Parents

Peanut allergies are a big problem for many kids and their families, but new guidelines could help protect high-risk tots and other youngsters, too, from developing the dangerous food allergy. The new guidelines, which suggest feeding infants peanut butter when they are as young as four to six months old, mark a change from past recommendations, which urged parents to delay giving children foods containing peanuts in their first few years.

Selfies at Burning Home

Two police officers were captured on video appearing to pose for a selfie in front of a home as it went up in flames on Long Island Thursday afternoon. The fire destroyed the house in Uniondale, though no one was hurt. Neighbors were shocked, but the very people who lost their home told NBC 4 New York they're a law enforcement family and don't think the officers did anything wrong.

Teen Dresses up for Newborn Niece

A teenager wore his best ensemble — jacket, slacks, tie clip, pocket square and watch — for a trip to the hospital to meet his newborn niece because, of course, "first impressions matter." See the touching moment when the two met for the first time.