The NYPD stepped up its patrols at mosques across New York City after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec left at least 6 people dead

Celebrities denounced President Trump's executive orders on immigration at the SAG Awards on Sunday night

Deadly Shooting at Canadian Mosque

Six people were killed and eight were injured in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers. Authorities reported two arrests in what Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism. More than 50 were at the mosque at the time of the attack. One suspect was arrested at the scene and another nearby in d'Orleans, Quebec. Police did not release their names. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Couillard both characterized the attack as a terrorist act, which came amid heightened tensions worldwide over U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on certain Muslim countries. Meanwhile, the NYPD is stepping up patrols at mosques and other houses of worship in the city following the fatal shooting.

Trump Denies “Muslim Ban” Amid Protests

In cities across the U.S., demonstrations formed for a second straight day to protest President Trump's executive order that temporarily restricts entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from crossing into the country. Trump issued a statement amid the protests, claiming his executive order is not a "Muslim ban" and blaming the media for portraying it as so. "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting," the statement read. There were protests in New York City, as well as in Philadelphia, Washington, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston and San Francisco. See photos from the marches.

Thousands at NYC Immigration Protests

Thousands of people gathered Sunday in lower Manhattan, within sight of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, to denounce the immigration ban enacted by President Trump. Picket signs with slogans including "America was built by refugees," and "Muslim ban is un-American" bobbed through the crowd. Demonstrators, bundled up in coats, hats and scarves, marched from the Statue of Liberty Viewpoint to the Customs and Border Patrol offices in the Financial District. Police said that five people were arrested. People also protested for a second day at JFK Airport's Terminal 4. The airport warned travelers to plan extra time due to crowds.

Celebrities, Tech Drive ACLU Surge

The American Civil Liberties Union raised more than $24 million over the weekend in a surge of online donations following President Trump's executive order on immigration. Celebrities including singer Sia and actor Kal Penn appealed for donations on Twitter, while Google created a $4 million crisis fund for the ACLU, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee and UNHCR, USA Today reported. The tech giant set aside $2 million in donations that can be matched in employee donations totaling $4 million.

Starbucks Says It Will Hire 10K Refugees

Starbucks says it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, a response to President Trump's indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees and temporary travel bans that apply to six other Muslim-majority nations. Howard Schultz, the coffee retailer's chairman and CEO, said in a letter to employees Sunday that the hiring would apply to stores worldwide and the effort would start in the United States where the focus would be on hiring immigrants "who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel."

Stars Denounce Trump Ban

Oscar season is looking more and more like one very well-dressed protest against President Trump. In speech after fiery speech at Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards, winners struck a defiant tone against Trump's sweeping immigration ban. Their words varied from tender personal reflections to full-throated battle cries. The SAG Awards culminated with the evening's top honor, best movie ensemble, going to the cast of "Hidden Figures," an uplifting drama about African-American mathematicians who aided NASA's 1960s space race.

Toyota Loses “Biggest Automaker” Crown

Toyota has relinquished the title of the world's biggest automaker, reporting Monday that it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, fewer than Volkswagen's 10.31 million. General Motors reports its tally next week. If GM's number falls short, it will be the first time the German automaker has become No. 1.

Miss France Crowned Miss Universe

A 23-year-old dental student from France won the Miss Universe crown Monday in the annual pageant in the Philippines, burying her face in her hands in shock and joy. Iris Mittenaere from the city of Lille in northern France was visibly overwhelmed as the outgoing winner from the Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, crowned her.