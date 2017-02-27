Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

“Moonlight” Wins Best Picture After Gaffe

If you stayed up to watch the end of the Oscars you got to see two films win for best picture, "La La Land" and moments later after some confusion, the real winner "Moonlight." Oscar presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway incorrectly announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner, a mistake that wasn't corrected until the filmmakers had already given their acceptance speeches onstage. Moments later the filmmakers of "Moonlight" were ushered onstage and presented with the Oscar. Casey Affleck's portrayal of a grieving father in "Manchester by the Sea" won him the award for Best Actor, and Emma Stone's portrayal of a struggling actress in "La La Land" got her Best Actress. See a list of all the winners.

Actor Bill Paxton Dies

Bill Paxton, a prolific and charismatic actor who had memorable roles in such blockbusters as "Apollo 13" and "Titanic" while also cherishing his work in "One False Move" and other low-budget movies and in the HBO series "Big Love," died from complications due to surgery at the age of 61. A family representative issued a statement Sunday on the death but provided no further details. Response to his death streamed in on Twitter Sunday, with Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks, Aaron Paul and Charlize Theron all writing notes to mourn their friend.

Health Care, U.S. Budget on Trump Agenda

President Donald Trump toasted the nation's governors on Sunday, welcoming state leaders to a black-tie ball at the White House ahead of discussions about his plans to repeal and replace the so-called Obamacare law. During his toast, the president noted his Monday meeting with the governors at the White House, saying, "Perhaps health care will come up," a nod to the effort in Congress to repeal and replace the sweeping health care law installed under President Barack Obama. Meanwhile, Capitol Hill aides say the White House is moving to propose slashing cuts to longtime Republican targets like the Environmental Protection Agency as it prepares its budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The White House budget office will send agencies proposed levels for the 2018 budget year on Monday, aides said. The Pentagon is due for a huge boost, but many nondefense agencies and foreign aid programs are facing cuts.

Vandals Target Jewish Cemetery

Vandals targeted a Jewish cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia, knocking over hundreds of headstones. Police told said at least 100 more headstones were knocked over. A rabbi who walked through the cemetery said he counted 460 headstones that were toppled or damaged. "To topple so many headstones clearly is a concerted effort with intent,” Rabbi Shawn Zevit of Mishkan Shalom said. Last week vandals damaged 154 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in University City, Missouri. More than 10 Jewish Community Centers across the country were also evacuated last week due to bomb threats.

New DNC Chief Faces a Trump-Era Reckoning

When Tom Perez stepped to the stage as the newly elected Democratic national chairman, his first official act was to invite his vanquished rival to join him as deputy chairman. Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison accepted on the spot and two men stood together, smiling like a national ticket at a presidential nominating convention. Reaction wasn't enthusiastic among the liberal groups that embraced Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign. The reaction underscores the challenges Perez and Democrats face as they look to recover from a disastrous electoral slide.