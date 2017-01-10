What to Know Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's cabinet picks begin today in Washington, D.C.

President Obama gives his farewell speech in Chicago tonight

Police in Florida are continuing their search for a man suspected of shooting one officer to death

Senate Confirmation Hearings Begin

Facing a week of high-profile tests for his administration-in-waiting, President-elect Donald Trump predicted Monday that all of his Cabinet picks would win Senate confirmation even as Democrats charged that Trump's team was ignoring standard vetting protocol. Trump's confidence comes as lawmakers in both parties eagerly await the submission of background material from Cabinet picks, including billionaires whose extensive personal financial dealings have never faced public scrutiny. Senate Democrats will challenge Trump's pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, when he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee over his hard-line stand on immigration, past record on civil rights and whether he supports community policing.

Obama’s Farewell Speech

President Obama will deliver his farewell speech in Chicago on Tuesday night. Tickets for the event were snatched up quickly when they became available Saturday morning. Thousands woke up early to line up at McCormick Place for the chance to get free tickets, which were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets for the event are selling for thousands of dollars online.

State of State Tour in NY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to the suburbs to deliver his latest state of the state address, a day after he kicked off his statewide tour in New York City. Speaking at the World Trade Center Monday, the governor said that New York state must stand as an alternative to the policies and pronouncements of President-elect Donald Trump and show the nation progressive achievements, racial and religious tolerance.

Death Penalty for Church Shooter?

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Tuesday as to whether Dylann Roof will receive the death penalty or life in prison for the 2015 massacre at a historic black church in South Carolina that left nine Bible study participants dead. Last month, the same jury took less than two hours to find Roof guilty of all 33 federal counts against him, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion.

Manhunt for Orlando Cop Killer

A veteran Orlando police officer was fatally shot Monday morning and a sheriff's deputy was killed in a vehicle accident while searching for the suspect in the slaying, authorities said. Authorities have launched a massive manhunt for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd in connection with the shooting.

Echos Order Dollhouses En Masse

A San Diego TV station’s report on Friday about an Amazon Echo — and how a young girl in Texas accidentally bought a dollhouse and 4 pounds of cookies through the smart speaker — prompted a slew of dollhouse orders across the region.

At-Home Booze Maker in the Works

Keurig, the maker of single-cup coffee machines, says it is teaming up with beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev to build an at-home booze maker. The companies said Friday that they hope to create a product that could whip up beer, cocktails and spirits.

Cost of Raising Kids on the Rise

The Department of Agriculture says the estimated cost of raising a child from birth through age 17 is $233,610, or as much as almost $14,000 annually. That's the average for a middle-income couple with two children. It's a bit more expensive in urban parts of the country, and less so in rural areas. The estimate released Monday is based on 2015 numbers, so a baby born this year is likely to cost even more.