What to Know Rex Tillerson said Washington will respond by Sept. 1 to Russia's move to force a major reduction in American diplomatic staff

"sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon's name is being mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in New York

A full federal appeals court will review a ruling overturning the conviction of a inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Nations Race to Prevent Backsliding on North Korea Sanctions

Armed with extraordinary new U.N. sanctions, nations raced to ensure that North Korea's biggest trading partners actually carry them out, an elusive task that has undercut past attempts to strong-arm Pyongyang into abandoning its nuclear weapons. North Kora reacted angrily, vowing to bolster its nuclear arsenal and launch "thousands-fold" revenge against the United States. In a statement carried by state media, Kim Jong Un's government called the sanctions a "violent infringement of its sovereignty" caused by a "heinous U.S. plot to isolate and stifle" North Korea. As President Trump demanded full and speedy implementation of the new penalties, his top diplomat laid out a narrow path for the North to return to negotiations that could ultimately see sanctions lifted. Stop testing missiles for an "extended period," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, and the U.S. might deem North Korea ready to talk. "We'll know it when we see it," Tillerson said. "This is not a 'give me 30 days and we are ready to talk.' It's not quite that simple. So it is all about how we see their attitude towards approaching a dialogue with us."

U.S. to Respond to Russia Retaliation by Sept. 1, Tillerson Says

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Washington will respond by Sept. 1 to Russia's move to force a major reduction in American diplomatic staff, a move that echoed former President Obama's action to kick out Russian diplomats for Moscow's meddling in the 2016 American election. Russia said recently it was forcing the U.S. to cut its embassy and consulate staff in Russia by 755 people. But there's been confusion because the U.S. is believed to have far fewer than 755 American employees in Russia. Tillerson spoke to reporters during a visit to the Philippines. He said he communicated U.S. plans to respond by that deadline to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov when they met in Manila. Tillerson said he told Lavrov that the U.S. still hasn't decided how it will respond. He added that he asked Lavrov "several clarifying questions" about the act of Russian retaliation. Earlier this month, President Trump grudgingly signed what he called a "seriously flawed" package of sanctions against Russia. The legislation is aimed at penalizing Moscow for interference in the election and for its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where the Kremlin has backed President Bashar Assad.

Australia Locates Missing US Military Aircraft After Weekend Crash

The Australian Navy found the missing U.S. Osprey heli-plane that crashed off the east coast with 26 people on board, the Australian Defense Force announced. Australia was aiding the U.S. in its recovery efforts of the MV-22 Osprey in the Shoalwater Bay, according to the Defense Force's statement. The Defence Force said it will survey the craft first with remote-controlled vehicles before diving operations begin. The Osprey was in Australia for a training exercise conducted by both the U.S. and Australia. At the time of the incident, it took off from the USS Green Bay in regularly scheduled operations. The craft hit the flight deck before falling into the bay. Of the 26 people on board, the U.S. military said 23 were rescued after the crash. The search-and-rescue efforts for the three remaining passengers, all U.S. Marines, were called off, and operations were shifted to recovery efforts.

Pence Denies Report That He’s Prepping for 2020

Vice President Mike Pence blasted the claim that he, along with top aides, will run a 2020 shadow presidential campaign, NBC News reported. He called it "disgraceful and offensive" and "laughable and absurd." The New York Times reported Sunday that key Pence aides have told major Republican donors that Pence would be prepared to run for president in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not. "Today’s article in the New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team," Pence wrote in a sharply-worded denial on Sunday. "The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration."

“Sex and the City” Star Emerges as Possible Candidate for NY Governor

Cynthia Nixon's name is being mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in New York. The "Sex & the City" actress has been approached by liberal groups encouraging her to mount a Democratic primary challenge against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, The Wall Street Journal was first to report. Nixon is active in liberal politics in the state. She has not weighed in on her possible candidacy. A message left with her agent was not immediately returned. The director of the Alliance for Quality Education tells the Journal that Nixon has progressive credentials and her candidacy would excite voters. Other names mentioned as possible challengers to Cuomo in the Democratic primary include former state Sen. Terry Gipson and Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner.

Full Federal Court Agrees to Hear “Making a Murderer” Appeal

A full federal appeals court will review a ruling overturning the conviction of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Teresa Halbach. A federal judge overturned Dassey's conviction last year, ruling that investigators took advantage of Dassey's youth and cognitive disabilities to coerce his confession. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in June. State attorneys asked all 12 7th Circuit judges to review the case. The court rarely grants such reviews but the state argued police practices are now in question. The court agreed to the full review without commenting on the case's merits and set oral arguments for September.

Taylor Swift Expected to Testify in Groping Case in Denver

A few moments at a backstage photo session four years ago are about to be relived, as lawyers for pop star Taylor Swift and a former disc jockey she accuses of groping her begin picking jurors in their dueling lawsuits. Radio host David Mueller sued the singer-songwriter, saying he was falsely accused and that she should have called police instead of his bosses, who fired him soon after the June 2013 encounter. He's seeking up to $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault, setting up the civil trial where she is expected to testify amid tightened courthouse security. The case that could last two weeks. Court documents say it is unlikely that either side will settle. Swift is seeking a verdict that awards her $1, while holding Mueller responsible and "serving as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts," her lawsuit says. Mueller is also expected to testify, along with Mueller's former boss and members of Swift's entourage.