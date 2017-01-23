Happening Today: Nor’easter, Deadly Storms, President Trump

What to Know A nor'easter is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain and wet snow to the tri-state area on Monday into Tuesday

Deadly storms killed at least 18 people in the southern United States over the weekend

President Trump begins his first full week in office Monday as he works to tackle his "Day One" promises; meanwhile, lawyers are suing him

Nor’easter to Pummel Tri-State

A nor’easter will bring near-hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and wet snow to the tri-state on Monday into Tuesday. Powerful winds were already being felt along the Jersey Shore and South Shore of Long Island early Monday morning; waves were picking up and strong gusts were shaking signs and making it hard for people to stand. If you're traveling, expect airport delays Monday as a result of the storm. Potential power outages could take place throughout local areas, particularly those above ground with electric lines near the coast. New York City, Long Island and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut are under a slew of weather advisories, watches and warnings.

Deadly Southern Storms; Flooding in California

A severe storm system that spun off apparent tornadoes, pulverized mobile homes and scattered other destruction around the Southeast has claimed at least 18 lives on a two-day assault on the region, authorities said. The enormous system put millions of people in the South on edge during a weekend of violent weather that destroyed homes, downed trees and caused other damage in the hardest-hit communities from Mississippi to Georgia. Meanwhile, the third and most powerful in a series of storms pounded Southern California on Sunday, dropping nearly 4 inches of rain south of Los Angeles, flooding freeways and raising concerns about damaging mudslides.

President Trump’s First Week

President Donald Trump is set to meet with congressional leaders from both parties to discuss his agenda, as he enters his first official week in the White House and works to begin delivering on his ambitious campaign promises. Trump has said that he considers Monday to be his first real day in office and he’s packing it with meetings. As a candidate, Donald Trump made a slew of "Day One" promises that any president would find daunting. Here are some of them. Meanwhile, heavy-hitting lawyers plan to sue Trump in federal court Monday over business interests that they say put him in violation of the Constitution. Millions of people protested the president around the world over the weekend following his inauguration Friday.

"SNL" Pokes Fun at Trump, Russia

Though Alec Baldwin’s famous Donald Trump character sat out the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” since the inauguration, the 45th president did not get a pass and was even directly addressed in the most political monologue of the season. In a lighter cold open—though one that still kept the focus squarely on Trump—Beck Bennett was back in character as a shirtless Vladimir Putin with a message of reassurance for nervous Americans: “Relax, I got this.” Watch it here.

Obamas Move to New D.C. Home

The Obamas are heading to a new home about two miles away from the White House in a quiet neighborhood in northwest Washington. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are moving just a few blocks away. See the Obamas' new house.

Man Loses Ring During Proposal

A romantic gesture at an Atlanta Hawks basketball came appears to have gone horribly wrong. A man was seen proposing to his girlfriend when another fan congratulated him and he dropped the ring. Frantic bystanders tried to help find the lost band.