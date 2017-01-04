What to Know Two men -- one armed with a knife, one with a gun -- were killed by police in separate incidents just hours apart, the NYPD said

President Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence head to Capitol Hill for separate strategy sessions dealing with the Affordable Care Act

Sentencing begins for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, who is representing himself as he faces the death penalty

2 Deadly Police-Involved Shootings in NYC

Two men were shot and killed by police in Brooklyn in a matter of hours, the NYPD said. Police shot and killed a man in Prospect Heights on Wednesday morning, about six hours after another man was shot and killed by an officer in Canarsie. In the latter shooting, police said a 63-year-old man was wielding a knife and coming at officers before he was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. Hours later, around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, an unidentified man holding a .38 caliber revolver was shot and killed by two officers, according to police. An investigation into both shootings is ongoing. No one else was reported injured.

Obama Travels to Capitol Hill

President Barack Obama is traveling to the Capitol to give congressional Democrats advice on how to combat the Republican drive to dismantle his health care overhaul. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is meeting with GOP lawmakers to discuss the best way to send Obama's cherished law to its graveyard and replace it. The separate strategy sessions were coming on the second day of the new, GOP-led Congress. In 16 days, Republican Donald Trump replaces Obama at the White House. Obama's chief White House photographer released his favorite 2016 photos.

Democrats to Fight Trump Nominees

Suggesting that turnabout is fair play, the Senate's new top Democratsaid Tuesday night "it's hard for me to imagine" Democratic senators' supporting a Supreme Court nomination submitted by President-elect Donald Trump. In a measured but blunt interview on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York took on Trump over a number of issues, calling him a "fake" populist. But it was the vacancy on the Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February that led to Schumer's strongest challenge to the president-elect.

Fox News Star Moves to NBC

Megyn Kelly, the Fox News star who's had a contentious relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she's leaving the network for NBC News, where she will host a daytime talk show and a weekend newsmagazine, as well as contribute to breaking news coverage. NBC News made the announcement Tuesday, ending months of speculation over whether she would re-up with Fox, where she has flourished while suffering bruised feelings in recent months, or start a new chapter in her career. Her contract with Fox expires this summer. Her last show on Fox will be Friday night.

Speculation Swirls About Manson’s Health

A California prison official says cult killer Charles Manson is alive following reports that he was hospitalized. TMZ reported Tuesday that Manson, 82, was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, about 60 miles south of the California prison where he has been incarcerated. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton declined to say whether the leader of the notorious Manson family has been hospitalized.

Sentencing for Charleston Shooter

The same jury that last month unanimously found Dylann Roof guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church is returning to court to begin contemplating his punishment. The sentencing phase of Roof's federal trial begins Wednesday in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison. Roof is representing himself but has said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence. His former legal team has said Roof fears embarrassing himself or his family.

Turkey ID’s Nightclub Attack Suspect

Turkish authorities on Wednesday said they determined the identity of the gunman in the Istanbul nightclub attack and that they have detained five suspected ISIS militants believed to be linked to the event, the state-run news agency reported. The police operation to detain the IS suspects was launched in the Aegean port city of Izmir and was ongoing, Anadolu Agency said. The gunman, who killed 39 people during New Year's celebrations, hasn't been publicly named and is still at large.

Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie

Girl Scouts cookies fans can look forward to a new flavor that honors an old campfire classic: the s'more. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scout Cookies, the company has added two s'mores-inspired treats. The ABC Bakers S'mores layers a creme icing and a chocolate coating over a graham cracker wafer. The Little Brownie Bakers version is a "crunchy graham sandwich with creamy chocolate and marshmallow-y filling."