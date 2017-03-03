What to Know Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he will recuse himself from any Russian probe

President Trump defended Sessions, calling the uproar over his Russia contacts a "total witch hunt"

Bitcoin surpassed gold in value for the first time ever

Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself

Attorney General Jeff Sessions may not have been clear about his contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 election, but this much is: The controversy over any Kremlin involvement in American politics is not going to fade away anytime soon. Sessions on Thursday became the second high-ranking member of the Trump administration to take a hit over conversations with Russia's envoy to the U.S., recusing himself from any probe that examines communications between Trump aides and Moscow but facing down calls for his resignation. An early backer and key adviser for Trump's campaign, Sessions said his staff recommended that he step aside from a probe.

Russian Ambassador in Spotlight

The Trump administration's back-to-back controversies over its Russian ties now have at least one thing in common: Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. A Washington fixture with a sprawling network, he has emerged as the central figure in the investigations into Trump advisers' connections with Russia. In a matter of weeks, contact with Kislyak led to the firing of a top adviser to the president and, on Thursday, prompted calls for the attorney general to resign. A White House official says Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and the man who would become national security adviser, Michael Flynn, met with Kislyak in December.

Trump Defends Sessions, Touts Military Buildup

Embracing a stronger defense, President Trump met with sailors and shipbuilders on an aircraft carrier in Virginia as he promoted his plans for a major military buildup. A draft budget plan released earlier this week by the White House would add $54 billion to the Pentagon's projected budget, a 10 percent increase. Trump traveled Thursday to Newport News to deliver a speech aboard the Gerald R. Ford. While there were mounting calls for Sessions to resign or recuse himself, Trump stood by Sessions Thursday, saying he had "total" confidence in his attorney general.

Rick Perry Sworn in as Energy Secretary

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry sworn in as secretary of the Department of Energy. The Senate confirmed former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary under President Trump earlier Thursday. The vote was 62-37. Perry — who once pledged to eliminate the department — has repeatedly promised be an advocate for the agency and to protect the nation's nuclear stockpile. Perry also has said he'd rely on federal scientists, including those who work on climate change.

Bitcoin Value Surpasses Gold

Bitcoin hit a major milestone on Thursday, surpassing the price of an ounce of gold for the first time in its history. Some investors are now saying this development solidifies the Bitcoin currency as "digital gold." The price of one Bitcoin was $1,271 by Thursday evening, according to CoinDesk's Bitcoin Price Index. An ounce of gold was priced at $1,235, according to Oklahoma-based precious metals retailer APMEX. Bitcoin, created in 2009 by software developer called Satoshi Nakamoto, is a type of digital currency that computers "mine." Unlike dollars or euros, the currency is not printed.

Duo Behind Oscars Flub Under Guard

A spokeswoman for the PwC auditing firm says the company has hired protection for the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at the Oscars. Carey Bodenheimer said Thursday that PwC is providing security to Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz. They are the accountants who were dismissed by the film academy Wednesday for mishandling the winners' envelopes at Sunday's 89th Academy Awards.

Tom Hanks Buys Espresso Machine for Press

Apparently, Tom Hanks thinks the White House Press Corps is going to be working many late nights over the next few years. Hanks delivered a big thank you in the form of a brand new espresso machine delivered to the White House press room. "Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially the Truth part," a note read.

“Colorblind” Haircut Goes Viral

Jax Rosebush, who is white, wanted a buzz cut to match the hair of his friend Reddy, who is black. He was thrilled because he didn't think his teacher would be able to tell the two apart -- and after his mom posted about it on Facebook, the Louisville, Kentucky boy's story has gone viral.

Leopard Born Via Artificial Insemination

A clouded leopard was born at the Nashville Zoo. It's the first time that a member of the species has been born by artificial insemination. Clouded leopards are among the rarest of the world's cat species and are difficult to breed in captivity. Watch an adorable video of the critter.

John Lithgow on “Tonight”

John Lithgow dished on his surprising casting as Winston Churchill for Netflix's "The Crown" and returning to NBC for crime mockumentary "Trial and Error." Watch the interview.