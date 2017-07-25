What to Know President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators

Kushner Returning for 2nd Day of Questions on Russia Ties

President Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators, this time for a closed-door conversation with lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee. Kushner already answered questions from staff on the Senate's intelligence panel, acknowledging four meetings with Russians during and after Trump's victorious White House bid and insisting he had "nothing to hide." He emerged smiling to publicly declare, "All of my actions were proper." A quiet insider who generally avoids the spotlight, Kushner is the first top Trump lieutenant to be quizzed by the congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Hours before the Senate meeting, Kushner released an 11-page statement that was billed as his remarks to both the Senate and House committees. In it, he acknowledged his Russian contacts during the campaign and then the following weeks, in which he served as a liaison between the transition and foreign governments.



McCain's Return Heavy With Drama for "Obamacare" Repeal, Analysis Shows



At the twilight of a storied career and battling a brain tumor, Sen. John McCain stands poised to deliver for his party and his president on the issue that's defined the GOP for the past seven years. It's a situation heavy with drama and symbolism. The 80-year-old Arizona senator will return to Washington just days after a cancer diagnosis, to cast what could be the deciding vote to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare." McCain himself campaigned heavily on the "Obamacare" repeal issue last year as he won re-election to a sixth and almost certainly final Senate term. And there could be sweet revenge in defying cancer to undo the signature legislation of the man who beat him for the presidency in 2008, Barack Obama. The Arizona senator would also deliver a key victory to President Trump, despite emerging as one of the president's most outspoken GOP critics on Capitol Hill. During last year's campaign Trump shockingly ridiculed McCain over his years as a POW during the Vietnam War.



Federal Judge Blocks Mass Deportation of Iraqis

A federal judge in Detroit halted the deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals, NBC News reported. The Iraqis, many of whom are part of their home country's Christian minority, could face "grave harm and possible death" if sent back to Iraq, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith ruled, granting a request for preliminary injunction. Goldsmith said the government's position to deport them is "inconsistent" with the Constitution. The government targeted the Iraqis, who have criminal convictions or overstayed their visas, over long-standing deportation orders. More than half had been in the United States for more than a decade because Iraq refused to issue travel documents, according to the ruling.

Trump Intensifies Criticism of His Own Attorney General

President Trump took a remarkable new swipe at his own attorney general, referring to Jeff Sessions in a tweet as "beleaguered" while privately musing about whether he should fire his longtime ally. Fuming about the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion with foreign officials, Trump again directed his displeasure at Sessions. He has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president. They demanded anonymity to discuss private conversations. Trump often talks about making staff changes without following through, so those who have spoken with the president cautioned that a change may not be imminent or happen at all. What is clear is that Trump remains furious that the attorney general recused himself from the investigations. Trump's criticism has fueled speculation that Sessions may resign even if Trump opts not to fire him.

Girl's HIV Infection Seems Under Control Without AIDS Drugs

A girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for more than eight years after stopping anti-HIV medicines — more evidence that early treatment can occasionally cause a long remission that, if it lasts, would be a form of cure. Her case was revealed at an AIDS conference, where researchers also gave encouraging results from tests of shots every month or two instead of daily pills to treat HIV. Current treatments keep HIV under control but must be taken lifelong. Only one person is thought to be cured, a man who had a bone marrow transplant in 2007 from a donor with natural resistance to HIV. But transplants are risky and impractical to try to cure the millions already infected. So some researchers have been aiming for the next best thing — long-term remission, when the immune system can control HIV without drugs even if signs of the virus remain.

The Who's Roger Daltrey Visits Teenage Cancer Patients

Hall of Fame rocker Roger Daltrey is raising awareness for teenage cancer by visiting patients and their families. The Who's front man is toured Rainbow Babies Hospital and met with youngsters fighting the disease. Daltrey is a longtime advocate for improving diagnosis and treatment for teens with cancer. The 73-year-old has been involved with the Teenage Cancer Trust in England and co-founded Teen Cancer America. Daltrey and Pete Townshend are the surviving members of the Who. The group was founded in the early 1960s and continues to perform today. Daltrey's iconic voice has helped make songs such as "My Generation," ''Behind Blue Eyes" and "Won't Get Fooled Again" anthems for generations of music fans.