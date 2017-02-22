What to Know The Trump administration announced a sweeping rewrite of federal immigration policies that could target millions of immigrants

Milo Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart News amid a backlash over controversial comments he made

A bull escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens on Tuesday, leading police on an hours-long chase through neighborhood streets

Millions Face Deportation Under Trump Rules

Millions of people living in the United States illegally could be targeted for deportation — including people simply arrested for traffic violations — under a sweeping rewrite of immigration enforcement policies announced Tuesday by the Trump administration. Any immigrant who is in the country illegally and is charged or convicted of any offense, or even suspected of a crime, will now be an enforcement priority, according to Homeland Security Department memos signed by Secretary John Kelly. Meanwhile, Mexicans fear deportee and refugee camps could be popping up along their northern border under the Trump administration's plan to start deporting to Mexico all Latin Americans and others who entered the U.S. illegally through this country.

GOP Lawmakers Pressed on Trump’s Policies

Nearly 1,000 people jeered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as he drove to a speech Tuesday where he told local business leaders that "winners make policy and the losers go home." The crowd chanted "No ban, no wall, Mitch McConnell take our call" -- a reference to full voicemail boxes at the senator's offices -- as McConnell drove past in a black SUV. A handful of dissidents were able to RSVP for a seat to hear McConnell's speech. Nationwide, Republicans are facing angry constituents frustrated by the president's Cabinet appointments and plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Milo Resigns From Breitbart

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos resigned as an editor from Breitbart News amid backlash from fellow conservatives over controversial comments he made on sexual relationships between boys and older men. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Yiannopoulos said he did not want his "poor choice of words" to take away from the "important job" of his colleagues, adding that the decision to step down was "mine alone." The apology followed days of criticism from fellow conservatives after the release of video clips in which Yiannopoulos appeared to defend sexual relationships between men and boys as young as 13.

Trump Comments Put Focus on Sweden

When a riot broke out in a predominantly immigrant Stockholm suburb this week, the biggest surprise for many Swedes was that a police officer found it necessary to fire his gun. For President Trump and his supporters, however, the episode appeared to confirm Trump's vague observation two days earlier that the Scandinavian country was at risk of becoming a breeding ground for extremist attacks. The president's initial remarks bewildered Swedes — and gave rise to ridicule and a barrage of comment on social media — because no high-profile crimes or tragedies had taken place on Friday night.

New Details in Death of Kim Jong Nam

The women suspected of fatally poisoning a scion of North Korea's ruling family were trained to coat their hands with toxic chemicals then wipe them on his face, police said Wednesday, announcing they were now seeking a North Korean diplomat in connection with the attack. Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters that authorities are searching for two new North Korean suspects, including the second secretary of North Korea's embassy in Kuala Lumpur and an employee of North Korea's state-owned airline Air Koryo. Khalid couldn't confirm whether North Korea's government was behind the Feb. 13 death of Kim Jong Nam, the long-estranged half-brother of North Korea's ruler.

Escaped Bull in NYC Goes Viral

The rogue bull that escaped from a Queens slaughterhouse and led police on a wild, hours-long chase through neighborhood streets Tuesday, ducking under caution tape and sidestepping cops, has died, NYPD officials confirmed. The animal's demise culminates a wild chase that featured daring efforts by police and passersby to bring the bull into custody. A cause of death for the animal wasn't immediately clear, but a spokeswoman for Animal Care Centers of NYC said it died during transport. The bull was trending on Twitter for much of the day.

Banner Unfurled at Statue of Liberty

National park police officers are investigating how a banner reading "Refugees Welcome" got on to the Statue of Liberty Tuesday afternoon. The banner, measuring about 3 feet by 20 feet, was unfurled atop the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty just before 1 p.m., according to the National Park Service. Someone running a social media account named Alt Statue of Liberty has claimed responsibility for the stunt.

Model Risks Life for Photo in Viral Video

A video clip of Russian model Viki Odintcova posted on her Instagram account went viral after the fearless model was shown dangling from a Dubai skyscraper from one arm without safety harnesses.

Video Shows Harrison Ford’s Mishap

Video has emerged of actor Harrison Ford flying over an American Airlines plane carrying 110 passengers in California earlier this month. The video shows Ford mistakenly landing on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway. The incident has prompted an FAA investigation.