“Work to Do” for Florida to Recover After Irma, Governor Says

Parts of Florida inched back toward normal with workers restoring power, clearing roads and replenishing gas supplies, even as teams scoured the state's southernmost islands and authorities warned of mass devastation. Residents drifted back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction. Flooded streets remained, and the count of damaged and totaled homes ticked upward even as some curfews were lifted, flights resumed and amusement park rides again twirled. "Everything's gone," said Jen Gilreath, a 33-year-old bartender whose Jacksonville home filled with knee-high floodwaters. As crews labored to repair the lone highway connecting the Keys, residents of some of the islands closest to Florida's mainland were allowed to return and get their first look at the devastation two days after Irma roared in with 130 mph winds. An officials said preliminary estimates suggested 25 percent of the homes in the Keys were destroyed and 65 percent sustained major damage.

Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Continue Ban on Most Refugees

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to maintain its restrictive policy on refugees. The justices agreed to an administration request to block a lower court ruling that would have eased the refugee ban and allowed up to 24,000 refugees to enter the country before the end of October. The order was not the court's last word on the travel policy that President Trump first rolled out in January. The justices are scheduled to hear arguments on Oct. 10 on the legality of the bans on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees anywhere in the world. It's unclear, though, what will be left for the court to decide. The 90-day travel ban lapses in late September and the 120-day refugee ban will expire a month later. The administration has yet to say whether it will seek to renew the bans, make them permanent or expand the travel ban to other countries.

DOJ Won't Bring Charges Against Officers in Freddie Gray Case

The U.S. Department of Justice won't bring federal charges against six police officers involved in the arrest and in-custody death of Freddie Gray, a young black man whose death touched off weeks of protests and unrest in Baltimore. The officers were charged by state prosecutors after Gray's neck was broken in the back of a police transport wagon in 2015. The 25-year-old was handcuffed and shackled at the time, but he was unrestrained by a seat belt. Three officers were acquitted at trial, and Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby later dropped the remaining state cases. The Gray family's attorney, Billy Murphy, said the Justice Department informed him that no federal charges would be filed. The decision means none of the officers will be held criminally responsible for Gray's death.

Age Matters When It Comes to Screening for Cervical Cancer

Getting checked for cervical cancer isn't one-size-fits-all: Millions of women may soon have to decide between a routine Pap or a newer test that detects if they have a cancer-causing virus. Draft national guidelines released for the first time say either option is reasonable for certain women — those ages 30 to 65. Paps, a mainstay for women's health for decades, can spot pre-cancerous abnormalities in time to prevent cancer. Newer HPV tests detect the virus that causes nearly all of that cancer, and while they're widely used to confirm Pap results, most U.S. medical groups haven't yet pushed them as a stand-alone alternative for screening. The proposal doesn't signal an imminent end to the Pap era. Paps, not HPV tests, still are recommended for screening women in their 20s, stressed the guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, GOP Pushing Banner Health Care Bills

Liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders is ready to unveil his bill for starkly reshaping the country's current hodge-podge health care system into one where the government provides medical insurance for everybody. Republican senators are preparing to roll out details of a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace President Obama's health care law. The rival packages have little in common, other than the likelihood that neither is going anywhere. Seven weeks after the GOP drive to uproot Obama's 2010 health care law crashed in the Senate, two Republican senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Louisiana's Bill Cassidy, on Wednesday were releasing their plan for trying again. They've struggled for weeks to round up sufficient support for the package. It would cut and reshape Medicaid, disperse money spent under Obama's law directly to states and erase Obama's penalties on people who don't purchase coverage.

Husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Star Challenges Prison Ruling

The husband of a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star says prison officials are improperly preventing him from entering an alcohol-treatment program. Giuseppe "Joe" Giudice made the claim in a court filing. He says authorities at Fort Dix are using a detainer placed on him by Immigration and Customs officials as a reason to exclude him from the prison's treatment program. The federal Bureau of Prison's website notes that inmates can't join the program if a detainer prevents completion of the community treatment aspect. The husband of reality star Teresa Giudice was recommended to participate in the program after his October 2014 sentencing for bankruptcy fraud and false loan applications. It would have helped Giudice reduce his prison sentence for up to one year.

White House Accuses Clinton of “Reckless Attacks” in Book

The White House response accused former campaign rival Hillary Clinton of "propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks." White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's unsure if President Trump will be reading "What Happened," Clinton's account of the 2016 campaign. She says the president is "pretty well-versed on what happened." Sanders says Clinton "ran one of the most negative campaigns in history" and says it's "sad" the last chapter of her public life will be defined by selling books with "false and reckless attacks." Sanders did not elaborate or offer any specifics. Hundreds of people crowded into a New York City bookstore to see Hillary Clinton. The former Democratic presidential nominee appeared at the store to promote her new book about the 2016 presidential campaign.