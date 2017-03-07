What to Know Republicans released their plan for rolling back Obama's signature health care law

The White House released a revised travel order after last month's order was blocked by a federal appeals court

The Supreme Court sent the case of transgender Gavin Grimm back to the lower courts

GOP Releases Plan for Replacing Obamacare

House Republicans on Monday released their long-awaited plan for unraveling former President Obama's health care law, a package that would scale back the government's role in health care and likely leave more Americans uninsured. House committees planned to begin voting on the 123-page legislation Wednesday, launching what could be the year's defining battle in Congress and capping a seven-year Republican effort to repeal the 2010 law. The plan would repeal the statute's unpopular fines on people who don't carry health insurance replaces other elements. Here’s a rundown of the Republican’s plan.

Trump Unveils Revised Travel Order

President Trump released a new, narrower travel order Monday temporarily barring new visas for citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries — one fewer than the original order, with Iraq removed from the list. It also suspends the entire U.S. refugee program. The measure applies only to refugees who are not already on their way to the United States and people seeking new visas. Among other things, it removes language that gave priority to religious minorities. Last month, Trump’s original travel order led to chaos at airports around the country and the attorney generals of Virginia and Washington later successfully sued to stop its implementation.

Questions Swirl Around Trump Wiretap Mystery

If President Trump wants to know whether he was the subject of surveillance by the U.S. government, he may be uniquely positioned to get an answer. A series of weekend tweets by the president focused public attention on intelligence collection efforts long shrouded in secrecy. He accused former President Obama of ordering wiretaps on his phones but offered no proof to back the claim, and the White House then called on Congress to investigate the allegations. But former government lawyers say Trump hardly needs Congress to answer this question.

SCOTUS Scraps Case on Trans Bathroom Rights

The Supreme Court is leaving the issue of transgender rights in schools to lower courts for now after backing out of a high-profile case Monday of a Virginia high school student who sued to be able to use the boys' bathroom. The court's order in the case of teenager Gavin Grimm means that attention now will turn to lower courts around the country that are grappling with rights of transgender students to use school bathrooms that correspond to their chosen gender, not the one assigned at birth. Monday's action by a court that has been short-handed for more than a year comes after the Trump administration pulled back federal guidance advising schools to let students use the bathroom of their chosen gender, not the one assigned at birth.

NY Man Held Without Bail on Terrorism Charges

A New York man facing terrorism charges for allegedly trying to join ISIS or another extremist group in Syria was ordered held without bail after a brief court hearing Monday. Elvis Redzepagic, 26, was charged Saturday in Brooklyn with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization; federal authorities said he was prepared to strap on a bomb and sacrifice himself for jihad. A defense attorney told the judge at Monday's hearing that her client's medical and mental health needs should be evaluated.

Dying Wife’s Love Letter Goes Viral

After a dying woman’s extraordinary love letter was read and shared by millions of people around the world, her husband shared his own small tribute to her and their heartbreaking story. In an op-ed published in the New York Times, Amy Krouse Rosenthal wrote that her battle with ovarian cancer left her with just days to live – and only a few cherished moments with her beloved husband Jason. Jason, who she described as “an easy man to fall in love with. I did it in one day,” issued a statement to NBC News as their journey nears its end. “It is Amy’s gift with words that has drawn the universe in,” he said.

Buffett Unveils "Margaritaville" Retirement Home

For those who love the music of legendary Florida resident Jimmy Buffett and are getting close to retirement age, the musician is offering a chance to continue the free-spirt lifestyle well into their golden years. Called "Latitude Margaritaville," the community is set to open in 2018 near Daytona Beach and will cater to those 55 years of age and older. The $1 billion development will reportedly have 7,000 homes.

“SNL” Star Pete Davidson “Happy and Sober”

Pete Davidson returned to social media with an update about his personal life. The "Saturday Night Live" star returned to Instagram on Monday to announce he is "happy and sober" for the first time since 2009. "Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years," Davidson captioned a photo of himself.