What to Know New video emerged showing the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter moments before the rampage

Actress Meryl Streep made headlines for her stinging rebuke of President-elect Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Police in France say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October heist that targeted Kim Kardashian West

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Portrait of Airport Shooter Emerges

Federal law enforcement sources say authorities in Anchorage, Alaska, confiscated a gun from 26-year-old former Army reservist Esteban Santiago in November, months before last week’s shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The federal officials said they believe the gun that was seized was the same weapon Santiago allegedly used in the shooting, which killed five people and wounded six more. The new details came as video emerged showing the shooter removing a gun from his waistband and firing on travelers. Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted.

"La La Land" Dominates at Globes

"La La Land" steamrolled through a Jimmy Fallon-hosted Golden Globes that mixed the expected, Champagne-sipping Hollywood celebration with often-voiced concern over president-elect Donald Trump. Though "La La Land" dominated with seven awards, including Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, the night's final award went to Barry Jenkins' tender coming-of-age drama "Moonlight." Its sole award was Best Motion Picture, Drama. See the full list of winners. Coming a year after #OscarsSoWhite protests, the night was notable for the widespread diversity of its winners, in film and TV. Check out these top five moments from the Golden Globes and the touching tribute to mother and daughter Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

Streep Slams Trump, Who Returns Fire

Meryl Streep, the Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, supplied Sunday evening's most striking moment: a rebuke to Donald Trump that stirred the Beverly Hilton Hotel crowd. Streep, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention, called the president-elect's mocking of a disabled reporter the year's performance that most "stunned her." "There was nothing good about it, but it did its job," Streep said. Though Trump was quiet on Twitter, he did speak to New York Times shortly after the awards show ended. He said he didn't catch the event on TV but called Streep a "Hillary lover" and said he wasn’t surprised that “liberal movie people” attacked him. Trump was not in attendance at the Golden Globes, but he was there in spirit — or more precisely, as the target of a slew of political barbs.

Trump Changes Tune on Russia

Donald Trump and his aides are entering a crucial week in his presidential transition as he and his Cabinet nominees undergo public questioning about their approach to Russia and potential conflicts of interests. Most pressing during the upcoming days of confirmation hearings and Trump's first press conference in six months likely will be whether he accepts the conclusion of U.S. intelligence officials that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to help him win the White House. Trump's incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said Sunday that Trump indeed has accepted that Russia was responsible for the hacking.

Arrests in Kardashian Jewelry Heist

French police arrested 16 people Monday in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West. Paris police officials said the arrests took place starting around 6 a.m. in different locations in the Paris region. On Oct. 3, robbers forced their way into the private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up, locked her in a bathroom and held her at gunpoint before making off with her jewelry.