Happening Today: Debbie Reynolds, Russia, Israel, HIV Shot

What to Know Actress Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was highly critical of Israel, sparking strong reaction from U.S. and Israeli leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a Syrian cease-fire agreement has been reached

Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84

Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain," died a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, 60. Reynolds was 84. "She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, said from the hospital where his mother was taken by ambulance on Wednesday. He said the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds. The mother and daughter, separated by so many differences both personal and generational, are likely drawn closer in the public memory after their deaths on successive days. Carrie Fisher brought the sarcasm and cynicism of the Baby Boomers to her movies, books and stage shows, while Debbie Reynolds embodied the sunshine of postwar America on the screen. Here’s how some stars are reacting to the news of Reynolds’ sudden death. In Austin, Texas, “Star Wars” fans paid tribute to Fisher with a lightsaber vigil.

Betty White Trends After Celeb Deaths

Actress Betty White was trending on Twitter Wednesday as thousands of her fans begged 2016 -- a year that has seen many celebrity deaths – to leave the 94-year-old actress alone. “If you take Betty White from us this year, we will riot,” a Twitter user posted. One fan even went so far as to start a GoFundMe to “help protect Betty White from 2016,” with a goal of raising $2,000.

Kerry and Netanyahu Clash

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said a two-state solution is "the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace" between Israel and Palestinians, and ensure Israel's future "as a Jewish and democratic state," in a farewell speech in Washington on Wednesday. "Here is a fundamental reality: If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish, or democratic. It cannot be both. And it won't ever really be at peace," Kerry said. Leaders in Israel and the U.S. shot back at Kerry's remarks. In a live broadcast on Israeli TV, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Kerry for a speech highly critical of Israel at a time when he said the region is "going up in flames."

U.S. Prepares to Retaliate Against Russia

The Obama administration is preparing retaliatory actions against Russia for its alleged involvement in cyber-attacks on Democratic Party institutions in order to interfere in the presidential election, two senior U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News. An announcement about the actions will come as early as Thursday or Friday, the officials said. Unannounced steps will be covert and involve a cyber option, but the U.S. will be careful to avoid engaging Russia in an all-out cyber war. When asked about possible sanctions against Russia, President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that "I think we ought to get on with our lives.”

New Syrian Cease-Fire Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin says a Syrian cease-fire agreement has been reached with Turkey. Putin said Thursday that Russia and Turkey will guarantee the truce, which is set to begin at midnight. He says it will be followed by peace talks between Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and the opposition, and that the Syrian parties would take part in talks to be held in Kazakhstan, without specifying a date.

Shot May Be Future of HIV Prevention

The Truvada pill is taken daily to prevent HIV and has been touted as a miracle drug responsible for lowering rates of the virus across the United States. But soon, the daily pill may be overshadowed by an even simpler method — a single flu shot-like injection at the doctor's office, once every two months. The National Institutes of Health announced last week that it was entering the first-ever global clinical trial of an injectable HIV-prevention drug called cabotegravir. The trial is taking place in eight countries across three world regions.

Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony Ejected for Hit

Carmelo Anthony was ejected from a New York Knicks game on Wednesday night after he elbowed the Atlanta Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha in the neck while fighting for a rebound. "He threw a punch," Sefolosha said. "A fist right to my face.” Anthony and Sefolosha were tied up near the basket, positioned for a rebound, when the Knicks star lost his cool with a forearm jab to Sefolosha's face. Watch the video.