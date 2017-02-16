What to Know Immigrants planned to miss work and school for a "Day Without Immigrants"

Republican chairmen have called for an investigation into the leaks that led to the resignation of Michael Flynn

Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Kim Jong Nam, half brother of the North Korean leader

Organizers Plan “Day Without Immigrants”

Organizers in cities across the U.S. are asking immigrants to miss class, miss work and not shop on Thursday as a way to show the country how important they are to America's economy and way of life. The protest comes in response to President Donald Trump, who has pledged to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. "A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston and Chicago. A number of businesses in New York City have announced that they’ll be taking part to show their solidarity. Protesters were ralling at Hunts Point before dawn.

Chairmen Call for Investigation Into Flynn Leaks

The Republican chairmen of two powerful committees in the House asked the Justice Department on Wednesday to investigate a series of leaks to the media relating to Michael Flynn and communications with Russia's ambassador to the United States. Flynn resigned as President Trump's national security adviser on Monday, days after The Washington Post, citing current and former administration officials, reported that he discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Trump was inaugurated. "We have serious concerns about the potential inadequate protection of classified information here," the chairmen wrote. "Late Night" host Seth Meyers dove into the Trump Administration and its recent troubles.

Arrests in Death of Kim Jong Un’s Half Brother

Two women and a man have been arrested in the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's half brother who was reportedly poisoned this week by a pair of female assassins as he waited for a flight in Malaysia, police said Thursday. Investigators are trying to piece together the details of a death that set off a torrent of speculation over whether Kim Jong Un dispatched a hit squad to kill his estranged older sibling. An autopsy was finished late Wednesday, but the results have not been released. Kim Jong Nam, who was 45 or 46, was estranged from his younger brother.

Yahoo Gives New Warning Following Breach

Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016, the latest development in the internet company's investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users' data several years ago. Yahoo confirmed Wednesday that it was notifying users that their accounts had potentially been compromised but declined to say how many people were affected. Yahoo tied some of the potential compromises to what it has described as the "state-sponsored actor" responsible for the theft of private data from more than 1 billion user accounts in 2013 and 2014.

Trump Labor Nominee Withdraws Nomination

President Trump's nominee for labor secretary abruptly withdrew his nomination Wednesday after Senate Republicans balked at supporting him, in part over taxes he belatedly paid on a former housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States. Fast-food executive Andrew Puzder issued a short statement abandoning the effort, saying he was “honored to have been considered.” Meanwhile, Trump’s budget chief pick, Mick Mulvaney, was set to be confirmed Thursday.

Ashton Kutcher Testifies on Human Trafficking

Actor and activist Ashton Kutcher testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday in a bid to educate and end modern slavery. Kutcher testified as a co-founder of Thorn, a tech organization that helps find child abuse victims.

Kanye West at NY Fashion Week

Kanye West did something unusual as a fashion designer: He kept good time Wednesday to unveil his Yeezy Season 5 collection, including new bulky, thick-soled Boost runners, as he projected models onto a huge four-sided screen in a dark boxy space, then sent out some to walk the regular way. Always highly anticipated during New York Fashion Week, this time around West stayed in town after last season's sweltering field trip to Roosevelt Island.