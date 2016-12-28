What to Know John Kerry will speak on Middle East peace as a growing rift forms between the Obama administration and the Israeli government

A block of 56th Street near Trump Tower reopened to traffic Wednesday after heightened security closed it since November

A winter coastal storm could bring snow, rain and damaging winds to the tri-state area on Thursday, Storm Team 4 says

Kerry to Speak on Mideast Peace

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will speak Wednesday at the State Department on Middle East peace days after a U.N. resolution declared Israeli settlements in occupied territories illegal. Department spokesman Mark Toner said the notion that the U.S. orchestrated the United Nation's Security Council vote opposing Jewish settlements in occupied territory is "just not true." The U.S. abstained from voting on Resolution 2334 on Friday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has had a rocky relationship with President Barack Obama, sharply rebuked the Obama administration for its passage, and a furious Israeli government said Tuesday that it had received "ironclad" information from Arab sources that Washington actively helped craft the U.N. resolution.

Security High at Trump Tower as Street Reopens

A stretch of 56th Street adjacent to Trump Tower has reopened to traffic following weeks of closures due to heightened security. The block between Fifth and Sixth avenues reopened to crosstown traffic Wednesday, city officials said. The block had been closed since the day after Election Day as the area around the tower — President-elect Donald Trump's home and office — was secured. The city and the Secret Service have been working out how to maintain a high level of security in the area while allowing for more movement of people and cars. On Tuesday, the lobby of Trump Tower was briefly evacuated as police investigated a suspicious package that turned out a be an unattended backpack filled with children's toys, the NYPD said.

Carrie Fisher and George Michael Remembered

Fans of actress Carrie Fisher and musician George Michael continued to pay tribute to the fallen stars days after their sudden deaths. From her first big screen scene as Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher provided a vision of beauty, brains and bravery. Her death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, from co-stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams to other celebrities and legions of devoted fans. Fisher talked about death in an interview with NBC in 2009. Meanwhile, music fans mourned the death of George Michael as British charities revealed that the pop star had secretly been a major behind-the-scenes donor who gave his time and money to support cherished causes.

Japan’s PM Visits Pearl Harbor

In a historic pilgrimage, the leaders of Japan and the United States took to the hallowed waters of Pearl Harbor on Tuesday to prove that even the bitterest enemies can become allies. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not apologize, but conceded Japan "must never repeat the horrors of war again." Seventy-five years after Japan's surprise attack sent America marching into World War II, Abe and President Barack Obama peered down at the rusting wreckage of the USS Arizona. Abe didn’t apologize for the attack but offered his condolences to the dead. Obama did the same seven months ago when he became America's first sitting president to visit Hiroshima.

Coastal Winter Storm in Forecast

Just days after sunny skies and near-record highs, a rapidly developing coastal storm is forecast to bring rain, snow and strong winds to our area, Storm Team 4 says. The storm is expected to arrive at the coasts of New Jersey and Long Island on Thursday morning before strengthening Thursday night. Inches of snow are possible northwest of New York City. Rain is forecast for the city and Long Island, where wind gusts could reach 50 or even 60 mph, Storm Team 4 says. Meanwhile, a T. rex was spotted clearing snow in North Dakota.