Happening Today: Berlin, Delta, LGBT Law, Ikea, Santa

What to Know A YouTube star's video went viral after he said he was kicked off a plane for speaking Arabic; the airline says he wanted to disturb others

Authorities in Europe are still searching for the man suspected of attacking a holiday market in Berlin earlier this week

The folks at the North American Aerospace Defense Command are getting ready to track Santa as he delivers presents this weekend

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

*This daily briefing will be off Friday, Monday and Tuesday, returning Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Video on Delta Flight Goes Viral

A popular YouTube personality with a history of filming pranks and social experiments says he was kicked off a Delta flight in London on Wednesday after other passengers expressed their discomfort with him speaking Arabic while on the phone. A video that he tweeted had been retweeted hundreds of thousands of times by Thursday. After landing in New York, he told NBC News that a woman sitting near him first became annoyed when he spoke with his mother over the phone and to his friends on the flight. The news garnered disparate reactions on social media, as some expressed outrage against Delta while others were skeptical of the prankster's account. In a statement, Delta said Adam Saleh "sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting.” Meanwhile, a video of a woman berating fellow shoppers in a racially-charged rant also went viral Wednesday.

Europe Scrambles to Find Berlin Suspect

Authorities across Europe scrambled Thursday to track down a Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin as one of his brothers urged him to surrender. Nearly three days after the deadly attack that killed 12 people and injured 48 others, the market in the center of the capital reopened Thursday, though surrounded by concrete barriers and filled with extra police presence. German authorities issued a wanted notice for Anis Amri on Wednesday and offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,000) for information leading to the 24-year-old's arrest. German media reported several locations were searched overnight, including a refugee home in Emmerich on the Dutch border. The attack has led to heightened security in U.S. cities for the holiday weekend.

Efforts to Repeal LGBT Law Fail

A supposedly bipartisan deal to repeal North Carolina's anti-LGBT law collapsed when both sides balked and started blaming each other, likely meaning the state will remain a pariah shunned by corporations, entertainers and high-profile sporting events. After more than nine hours of backroom discussions and sporadic public effort, Republican state legislators quit trying to repeal the law called House Bill 2 and went home Wednesday night. Among other things, the law orders transgender people to use bathrooms and showers that align with their sex at birth.

Ikea to Pay Millions in Settlement

Ikea will pay $50 million to the families of three children who were killed by dressers that tipped over. The Philadelphia-based firm Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP announced Wednesday it had settled wrongful death lawsuits filed against Ikea for $50 million. A lawsuit from the families filed against Ikea stated the unsafe design of the MALM dressers made them inherently unstable and easy to tip over.

Poll Finds Most Annoying Words

A poll has found that the most annoying word or phrase used in casual conversation in America is "whatever." The Marist College poll released Wednesday indicates the word irritates 38 percent of Americans. Here are the other words and phrases that made the list.

This Is How NORAD Tracks Santa

Santa's expected to enter North American airspace half an hour before Christmas Eve, at 04:30 Zulu time, according to the mission team in Canada charged with tracking his trip around the world this weekend. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, run jointly by the U.S. and Canada, does it each year live online. Anyone can follow the journey online with the Santa tracker website — it's live now and begins tracking Father Christmas early Saturday morning.

NYPD Plays Gives Gifts to Kids

NYPD officers helped bring Christmas cheer to the families of kids at one school in Brooklyn. Officers from the Brooklyn North patrol unit played “Secret Santa,” asking students at one Brownsville school to write wish lists. To their surprise, many of the kids didn't want the latest gadgets, but simple necessities like water and food.