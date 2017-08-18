What to Know A woman is desperate to find her husband, who she said is still missing in Barcelona after what authorities are calling a terrorist attack

The nation's largest pharmacy benefit manager will soon limit the number and strength of opioid drugs prescribed to first-time users

The children of Johnny Cash are asking white supremacists and other hate groups not to wear or use the country singer's name or image

Cambrils Suspects Plowed Pedestrians Too, Had Fake Bombs

Catalan authorities are confirming that the five suspects killed in a police shootout in the seaside resort of Cambrils, south of Barcelona, Spain, had plowed down pedestrians and police in a car attack and were wearing fake bomb belts. The attack in Cambrils came hours after a white van mowed down tourists and locals in the popular Las Ramblas promenade in Barcelona, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 100. The Catalan government said the two attacks are linked. Catalonia's interior minister, Joaquim Forn, tells Onda Cero radio that the suspects in Cambrils were driving in an Audi 3 and began plowing down people when they reached a populated area near the boardwalk. A police car was damaged and an officer was among the six people injured. Forn says the suspects killed in a subsequent shootout with police were wearing fake bomb belts. He says the belts were very well made, and that authorities only determined they were phony after a controlled explosion.

California Woman Searching for Husband in Barcelona

A California woman is desperate to find her husband, who she said is still missing in Barcelona after what authorities are calling a terrorist attack. Heidi Nunes said she and her husband, Jared Tucker, were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Spain, shopping in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona when a van veered into the crowd. Nunes was looking at jewelry and Tucker was using the bathroom when the attack happened, she said. Nunes hasn't reunited with her husband since the deadly attack, saying she has reached out to the United States Embassy and local hospitals to get more information. The attack left 14 people dead and 100 injured, 15 of them seriously. Officials said a van drove onto a promenade and barreled down the busy walkway in central Barcelona, swerving back and forth as it ran over people. Later, police killed five suspects engaged in an attack that injured six people in a seaside resort town and that the government for Spain's Catalonia region said was connected to the Barcelona killings.

Overdoses on the Road: Drugged Driving Rises as a Menace

Car crashes caused by overdosing drivers are becoming so commonplace, authorities say, that some rescue crews immediately administer the antidote, naloxone, to any unresponsive driver they find at an accident scene. People who use heroin and related drugs are sometimes so eager to get high, or so sick from withdrawal, which they'll shoot up in the car as soon as they get their hands on more, police say. Often they're back on the road before the overdose takes hold, and they lose consciousness, a recipe for traffic accidents. Drunken-driving deaths are on the decline, dropping 24 percent since 2006, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Meanwhile, deaths in crashes involving drugs are soaring. Nationally, fatalities in crashes where drugs were involved soared from 2,003 in 1993 to 7,438 in 2015, according to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The data reflect only the presence of drugs in a driver, not whether the drugs caused the crash.

Top U.S. Drug Middleman Express Scripts to Limit Opioids; Doctors Concerned

The nation's largest pharmacy benefit manager will soon limit the number and strength of opioid drugs prescribed to first-time users as part of a wide-ranging effort to curb an epidemic affecting millions of Americans. But the new program from Express Scripts is drawing criticism from the American Medical Association, the largest association of physicians and medical students in the U.S., which believes treatment plans should be left to doctors and their patients. About 12.5 million Americans misused prescription opioids in 2015, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More than 33,000 deaths that year were blamed on opioid overdoses. Express Scripts launched a yearlong pilot program in 2016 aimed at reducing patients' dependency on opioids and the risk of addiction, said Snezana Mahon, the Missouri-based company's vice president of clinical product development.

Cash Family: Keep Johnny's Name Away From “Hateful Ideology”

The children of Johnny Cash are asking white supremacists and other hate groups not to wear or use the country singer's name or image. In a Facebook post shared by Cash's daughter Rosanne and son John Carter Cash, the siblings say they were "sickened" to learn a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi was wearing a T-shirt with their father's name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted into deadly violence. The man in question was interviewed on Fox News Channel. The post says the late country music legend's heart "beat with the rhythm of love and social justice" and adds that Cash would be "horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred." They requested his name "be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology."

Rapper Meek Mill Arrested in NYC for Dirt Bike Stunt, Police Say

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was arrested at the corner of 10th Avenue and Dyckman Street in Inwood, according to the NYPD. He is charged with reckless endangerment in connection with popping wheelies on the dirt bike without a helmet, the NYPD said. He is accused of posting the video of him on the dirt bike on Instagram, but the alleged post was no longer on his account Friday morning.