A suspect got a taste of freedom for a few hours before he was nabbed by officers Sunday afternoon at a New Jersey mall.

Daniel, Newman, 22, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, escaped from New Jersey State Police custody while he was being transported to the Atlantic County Justice facility, New Jersey State Police officials said.

Newman was arrested Saturday night at the Golden Nugget Casino for theft-related crimes within the Atlantic City casino district. Authorties said he fled on foot, handcuffed, into a wooded area.

About an hour after state law enforcement officials sent out an alert, police said he was captured at the Festival Mall in Edison.

