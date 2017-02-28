Neighbors in a New Jersey community remain shaken as police look for whoever fired at least 20 rounds of ammunition into cars and houses Monday night.

Linden police say it happened on the 1300 block of Middlesex Street at about 9 p.m.

No one was hurt, but neighbors who were nearly hit by some of the bullets were traumatized.

Bilal Quinerly says he would have been lying in bed, where a bullet hit his headboard and barely missed his pillow, if he'd not left for the store minutes earlier.

"I couldn't imagine, if I wouldn't have been there," he said.

His wife Vanessa broke down in tears as she recalled the bullet whizzing into her bedroom.

"I get so emotional 'cause it was like really, really scary, because you think you're safe in your own home," she said.

Vanessa Quinerly was lying on the opposite side of the bed at the time.

"When I saw the dust, I thought I was shot," she said.

Another neighbor, Deon Candia, was sitting on the couch when a bullet lodged into the wall right next him. His wife's car was also hit, the bullet lodging into the driver's side headrest.

"We thought it was fireworks 'cause it was so rapid," he said.

"I was just like, 'Thank God everybody's OK and safe,' but then I was really upset 'cause the bullet could have hit somebody in this house."

Police were patrolling the neighborhood on foot and in cars Tuesday.