Cops Look for Gunman Who Shot into Car, Hitting Woman: NYPD

Police are looking for the gunman who fired three shots into a car outside a hotel in Brooklyn Thursday night, wounding a 24-year-old woman in the arm.

The woman was sitting in a black 2016 Chevy sedan in front of a Best Western at 1324 Atlantic Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant when a man ran up and shot into the car just after 9 p.m., police said.

The woman was struck in the right arm, and the shooter ran away westbound on Atlantic Avenue, according to police.

The woman was taken by EMS to Kings County Hospital, where she's listed in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

The suspect is described as being about 5 feet 11 inches. Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance image is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.