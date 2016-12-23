Cops Look for Gunman Who Shot into Car, Hitting Woman: NYPD | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Cops Look for Gunman Who Shot into Car, Hitting Woman: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYPD
    Suspect in Atlantic Avenue shooting

    Police are looking for the gunman who fired three shots into a car outside a hotel in Brooklyn Thursday night, wounding a 24-year-old woman in the arm. 

    The woman was sitting in a black 2016 Chevy sedan in front of a Best Western at 1324 Atlantic Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant when a man ran up and shot into the car just after 9 p.m., police said.

    The woman was struck in the right arm, and the shooter ran away westbound on Atlantic Avenue, according to police.

    The woman was taken by EMS to Kings County Hospital, where she's listed in stable condition. No one else was hurt. 

    The suspect is described as being about 5 feet 11 inches. Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance image is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

    Published at 10:11 AM EST on Dec 23, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices