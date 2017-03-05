A gun-wielding man held up a Queens bar last week before fleeing the area with several hundred dollars in cash, the NYPD said.

The thief walked up to an employee at JD's Saloon in Bayside last Monday around 3 a.m. Video released Sunday by police shows the employee sliding the man a coaster before he pulls out a handgun and demands money.

The suspect then took off with about $700 in cash.

Police said the suspect was around 30 or 40 years old, wearing a black leather jacket, a red sweater, dark pants and a black ski cap.

Witnesses can call in tips at 1-800-577-TIPS or by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.