24 Indicted, 217 Guns Seized in 'Biggest Gun Bust in Brooklyn History,' Officials Say

By Sarah Wallace

    Handout
    These are some of the guns seized in the takedown.

    What to Know

    • The suspects are named in a 627-count indictment charging them with gun trafficking, among other crimes

    • More than 200 guns were taken off the streets as a result of the investigation

    • Officials are calling it the biggest gun bust in Brooklyn history

    Two dozen suspects have been indicted in what prosecutors are calling the "biggest gun bust in Brooklyn history," authorities said Wednesday.

    The 24 suspects, most of whom live outside New York, are charged with gun trafficking and other crimes in a sweeping 627-count indictment, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a joint news briefing. 

    More than 200 illegal firearms were recovered.

    "By removing each of these guns from the streets we have prevented numerous crimes," Gonzalez said. "We are going to go after anyone who brings illegal firearms into our city and into our borough." 

    Additional details on the investigation are expected later Wednesday. 

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

