    Rockland County police and bomb squad are responding to a report of a possible explosive at a senior living facility, authorities say.

    A resident was moving at the Tappan Zee Manor facility when he found what appeared to be grenades, the sheriff's office says. 

    The grenades are likely inert but authorities were taking caution to move them out of range to examine them.

    The facility has been partially evacuated and K9s were going through the building. 

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

