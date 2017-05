Authorities were responding to reports of a suspicious device in Brooklyn Monday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police have issued an all-clear in Brooklyn after investigating a suspicious package.

Authorities shut down a part of McDonald Avenue in Gravesend Monday afternoon as they investigated the package. A photo tweeted by the NYPD's 62nd Precinct showed an Emergency Service Unit vehicle on scene.

The all-clear was issued before 4 p.m., and the street was reopened.

Futher details on the exact nature of the package or device weren't immediately available.