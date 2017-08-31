A man who was walking home from dinner with his wife in Greenpoint was stabbed to death by a stranger, police said Saturday. Rana Novini reports.

Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the killing of a Brooklyn man who was stabbed on a sidewalk in Greenpoint as he was walking home from dinner with his wife earlier this month.

Gary Correa, 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder Thursday, police said. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

Police had been looking for Correa in the stabbing of 42-year-old George Carroll just half a block from his home on August 18, police said. Carroll was walking with his wife on Monitor Street past a group of people that were hanging out around an SUV, his wife Christina Romero Carroll told NBC 4 New York at the time.

One of them looked at her husband and spoke to him.

"It's basically 'what are you looking at?' That was that was it," Romero Carroll recalled. "And my husband, he's a Texan, he's like 'I'm...looking.'"



The man chased her husband, stabbed him, then took off in the SUV, Romero Carroll said.

Carroll was a writer and actor who was originally from Texas, his wife said. He moved to New York in 2001 and they recently moved from East New York to Greenpoint because they thought it would be safer, she said.