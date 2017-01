A vehicle that struck a 10-year-old child in the sidewalk in Greenpoint.

Two cars collided on Sunday, then one of them struck a 10-year-old child on the sidewalk in Brooklyn, police said.

The cars crashed at Manhattan Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue in Greepoint, the FDNY said.

The victim was taken Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, firefighters said.

Both drivers remained at the scene, police said. No one has been arrested.