Police swarmed the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn Monday afternoon when a man shot his landlord, then barricaded himself inside the home, police sources and witnesses say.

The tenant, a police officer who retired in 2002, shot his landlord outside the three-family home on Greenpoint Avenue, then went inside the building and stayed there as police responded late Monday afternoon, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

Dozens of police cars swarmed the neighborhood, including at least one armored vehicle, Chopper 4 over the scene showed. Traffic was being diverted off McGuinness Boulevard near the Pulaski Bridge.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. The suspect has been taken into custody.

No one else was hurt, police say.

A local business owner says she heard the initial gunshot, which she originally thought was a popped tire. Police flooded the area within about a minute.

"Shortly after that, we saw a police officer go and knock on a window at 185 Greenpoint, and we saw the guy come out with a gun, and at that point we all hit the ground," said Camille, the owner of Kween Kargo Bike Shop on Greenpoint Avenue.

Camille said she saw police taking positions behind cars and one officer pointing a gun.

"At that point me and everybody in the shop hit the floor and waited for instructions from police, and after about 10 minutes, they asked us to kind of crawl out, keep low and kind of come down the block here," she said.

A customer in the shop named Colleen said she saw a bleeding man being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. He appeared to be bleeding from the head.

"It was kind of very surreal to see that and hear that," she said.