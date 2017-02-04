A man was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run on Grand Central Parkway after an unrelated fender-bender and assault left him laying on the street, police said.

The victim, Hassan Jones, 28, of Queens, was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD said.

Police say Jones was the passenger in a car that got into a minor accident on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway near 49th Avenue in Corona, Queens.

Jones and the drivers of both cars got out of their vehicles, police said. Then Jones was assaulted and fell onto the road, police said.

Both drivers got back into their cars and fled, police said.

Then a third car struck Jones and crashed into another vehicle, police said. That driver got out of his white Acura and fled on foot, but was later caught.

Starlyn-Antonio Colon-Burgos, 19, of Queens, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police said.

Police are looking for the drivers of the first two cars.