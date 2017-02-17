A 20-year-old man faces murder, robbery and other charges in connection with a bizarre hit-and-run on the Grand Central Parkway that claimed the life of a 28-year-old Queens man over the weekend.

Yomar Moran was charged Friday in the case, police say. According to officials, Moran was driving a vehicle that was involved in a fender bender with another car on the eastbound side of the highway near 49th Avenue in Corona Feb. 4.

Both vehicles stopped on the road. Moran got out of his car and the driver of the other car, along with passenger Hassan Jones, got out of theirs.

Police alleged Moran then attacked Jones, and Jones fell to the road. Moran and the other driver got back into their cars, leaving Jones on the highway, and another vehicle hit Jones. The driver who hit him abandoned the car a short distance away and ran off; he was later taken into custody.

Investigators had spent the week looking for the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the initial fender bender that sparked the fray. It wasn't clear if they had tracked down the driver of the car Jones was riding in.

Authorities ruled Jones' death a homicide. It wasn't immediately clear if Moran had retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.