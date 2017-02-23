What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday a $25 million grant program to combat anti-Semitism, hate crimes at New York schools and day cares

He also announced a state police-monitored Hate Crime Text Line that enables New Yorkers to report bias incidents through text messages

There have been 69 incidents at 54 Jewish community centers in 27 states since January 2017, the JCC Association of North America said

Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled Thursday a new multi-million dollar grant program to boost safety and security at New York schools and day care centers at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideologies.

The $25 million grant program administered by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will provide funding for security upgrades, including additional security training, cutting-edge technology, improved lighting and other related retrofits.

"With the recent explosion of anti-Semitism and hate crimes, it is more important than ever before that we do everything in our power to ensure the safery and equal treatment of New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a statement. "New York is and always has been a place that celebrates diversity and religious tolerance, and we say to all New Yorkers who feel unsafe — we will always protect you."

In addition to the hate crime incentive, the state launched the state police-monitored Hate Crimes Text Line, which enables New Yorkers to report incidents of bias and discrimination through text message, including photo or video attachments.

The state is issuing a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction for a hate crime.

A surge of attacks against Jewish organizations have surfaces in recent times. A Jewish community center in Buffalo was one of 10 evacuated around the country on Presidents day amid several bomb threats targeting JCCs. There have been 69 incidents of bias and discrimination at 54 JCCs in 27 states since last month, according to the JCC Association of North America.

Two days after the nationwide JCC evacuations, the Anti-Defamation League's national headquarters in Midtown received an anonymous bomb threat Wednesday. The specific nature of the threat was unclear.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said while there wasn't anything to indicate that the threat was more than that, the group took it "very seriously."

