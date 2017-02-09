A stranded driver along a Westchester County road didn't have to call AAA for help because Gov. Andrew Cuomo came to the rescue.

A motorist's blue sedan veered off the road along the Sprain Brook Parkway during the storm Thursday, leaving him stranded in a heap of snow. Cuomo --a known car buff and once a tow truck driver when he was younger, according to a spokeswoman -- pulled over to assist.

Cuomo's chief of staff Melissa de Rosa captured the moment in a few snapshots shared to Twitter.

Cuomo said earlier dozens of people have gotten stuck on Long Island roads during the snowstorm.

Cuomo says the drivers couldn't make it up ramps and other inclines. That halts the drivers behind them - including plows and tow trucks.

Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone says there have been more than 100 road rescues and "the conditions are still very bad."

Bellone says plow operators are going to have a "long night" working on icy roads.

Cuomo says about a foot of snow and wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles an hour make for "a very dangerous combination."

The governor notes that while Suffolk County "is getting the brunt of the storm," neighboring Nassau County is feeling it, too.