Gotti Grandson Gets Eight Years in Prison in Drugs Case

He pleaded guilty to selling Oxycodone

    The grandson of mob boss John Gotti was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to selling drugs in his Queens neighborhood. 

    John J. Gotti, 23, will also forfeit about $260,000 in drug proceeds.

    The younger Gotti was arrested in early August 2016 and pleaded guilty last month. Had he gone to trial, he was facing the possibilty of 25-years-to-life in prison.

    Like his grandfather, Gotti was brought down by covert listening devices.

    Investigators intercepted telephone conversations and installed a bug in an Infiniti G35 sedan he used, capturing detailed conversations regarding his Oxycodone trafficking business, authorities said. 

    In recorded conversations, Gotti said he sold more than 4,200 pills every month, netting about $100,000 a month in drug sales, and once calculated that his trafficking business generated roughly $1.6 million annually.

